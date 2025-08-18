Who is playing in the 2025 Tour Championship? Field Explored

The PGA Tour has reached the much awaited finale of the season, the Tour Championship. With the conclusion of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players on the points table gear up to battle for the FedEx Cup. The event marking the end of the season will take place at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia from August 21 to 24.

The 2025 Tour Championship will be headlined by players such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa among others. Scheffler, who stands first on the FedEx Cup standings, will look to retain his crown, especially after his impressive win at the BMW Championship.

The World No.1 has an edge not only because of his form this season, but also his familiarity with the golf course after his win last year. While Scheffler stands first with 7,456 points after 18 appearances and five wins this year, Mcilroy follows him with 3,687 points with three wins in 15 events played. He is closely followed by J.J. Spaun and Justin Rose in third and fourth, respectively, and Tommy Fleetwood at the fifth spot.

The PGA Tour has announced the final field for the Tour Championship this week. Here is the list of players, along with their FedEx Cup rankings, competing at the East Lake Golf Course:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - J.J. Spaun

4 - Justin Rose

5 - Tommy Fleetwood

6 - Ben Griffin

7 - Russell Henley

8 - Sepp Straka

9 - Robert MacIntyre

10 - Maverick McNealy

11 - Harris English

12 - Justin Thomas

13 - Cameron Young

14 - Ludvig Aberg

15 - Andrew Novak

16 - Keegan Bradley

17 - Sam Burns

18 - Brian Harman

19 - Corey Connors

20 - Patrick Cantlay

21 - Collin Morikawa

22 - Viktor Hovland

23 - Hideki Matsuyama

24 - Shane Lowry

25 - Nick Taylor

26 - Harry Hall

27 - Jacob Bridgeman

28 - Sungjae Im

29 - Chris Gotterup

30 - Akshay Bhatia

The final field for the Tour Championship was decided after the FedEx Cup playoff events, FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship in the past two weeks. While Justin Rose won the first playoff event, Scottie Scheffler won the event at the Caves Valley Golf Club.

2025 Tour Championship to kick off with a new format

The PGA Tour announced the implementation of the stroke-play format for the 2025 edition of the Tour Championship on May 28, 2025. The organizers decided to scrap the starting strokes which awarded the players of higher standings with negative strokes at the start of the tournament.

This year, besides eliminating the starting strokes, the Tour has announced two more changes. Considering feedback from fans, the course setup will be such that it balances risk-reward moments throughout the tournament. In addition, the Tour Championship was reinforced to be the toughest tournament to qualify over the year.

