Paige Spiranac picks her favorite to win The Masters 2025 at Augusta: "It's happening"

Paige Spiranac, the American model and golf instructor, has always been seen on social media for sharing her views on various issues. Being a former golf player herself, she has an in-depth knowledge of the game and can analyze it with some authority.

Spiranac, in her recent post on X, announced her favorite golfer to win this year's Masters at Augusta, Georgia. In her X post, she wrote:

"Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening."

Through this post, Paige Spiranac announced that Rory McIlroy is going to win The Masters 2025. It is noteworthy that McIlroy won The Players Championship today (March 17) after defeating JJ Spaun in a three-hole tie-breaker. This is the second PGA Tour event McIlroy has won this year. He previously won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

The Masters 2025 is scheduled to start on August 10 and will run until August 13. This traditional tournament, which is one of the four golf Majors, will be played at the Augusta National Golf Course. With the win at The Players Tournament, Rory McIlroy could be the front-runner to win this tournament, as Paige Spiranac has predicted.

Not the first time Paige Spiranac has supported Rory McIlroy

This is not the first time that Paige Spiranac has supported McIlroy. In the recently released web series The Full Swing on Netflix, Spiranac was seen supporting McIlroy after the Northern Irish golfer filed for divorce following his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In the third episode of this Netflix series, Spiranac said:

"Rory (McIlroy), he has just constantly put in the firing zone. Must put such a toll on him. Where is his mind at, and is he ready to play?"

Earlier this year, Spiranac wholeheartedly supported Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' new enterprise, TGL. In January, Spiranac posted on X regarding TGL as she wrote:

"Watching the launch of TGL and I have to say it’s fun to see the guys more relaxed! I think we will really get to see their personalities shine in this format."

Earlier this month, Spiranac opened up about her professional golf career. On her YouTube channel, she said that she could have played on the LPGA Tour as she had the physical ability to play at a very high level. However, she lacked the right mental approach. She used to get nervous and anxious on the golf course, which affected her ability to release the club properly.

But that didn’t stop Spiranac from remaining involved in the game she loves the most. She is now a professional golf instructor, and with more than 4 million followers on Instagram, she continues posting pictures and reels related to golf. Spiranac was also part of the commentary team at the recently concluded Creators’ Classic played at TPC Sawgrass.

During the event, Spiranac not only conducted live interviews with players but also provided some analysis on the game as well.

