Paige Spiranac poses in all-black outfit in exciting announcement tease

Paige Spiranac turned heads with her all-black outfit in her recent Instagram story. The 32-year-old former golfer and current golf influencer also teased an upcoming announcement with the Grass League.

In the recent Instagram story, Spiranac could be seen in an all-black bodycon dress with long sleeves and mesh panels. She held a Glass League-branded microphone in front of a backdrop promoting the Glass League's High Stakes Par 3 Golf event.

She urged her fans to follow the official page of the league and announced a Q&A on their page soon. She wrote:

"Make sure to follow @grassleague! I have an exciting announcement plus doing a q&a on their channel tomorrow!"

Screenshot of Paige Spiranac's Instagram Story

Paige Spiranac has been associated with the Glass League for some time now. She was a correspondent during the Glass League's Grass Clippings Open, held from May 2 to 3, at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. At the event, Spiranac interviewed players and team owners and also managed the league's social media coverage.

On its website, Glass League describes itself as the "world's first high-stakes Par 3 golf league." It has franchise-based teams from different regions with both professional and amateur golfers as part of it. The 11 teams are as follows:

Minnesota Muskies Tampa Bay Swamp Dawgs Michigan Auto Aces Phoenix United Scottsdale Strikers Canada Hat Tricks New York Blue Birds Dallas Horsemen Los Angeles Roses Hollywood Hitters San Diego Munis

The tournaments are played in the evening on fully lit Par 3 courses. Two more events will be held in the 2025 season as part of the Glass League, which are as follows:

The Summer Grind : August 30–31 at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California.

: August 30–31 at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California. Grass League Championship: December 5–6, at Grass Clippings, Rolling Hills in Temple, Arizona.

Paige Spiranac recalls a memorable chipping lesson from Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac recently shared a memory of hers with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. In an interview on Super Bowl LIX radio, Paige Spiranac talked about the time Woods gave her a chipping lesson and called it "the greatest experience" of her life. She said (via Marca):

"He gave me a chipping lesson once. It was like the greatest experience of my life. He smells so good, by the way... Like that was the first thing I noticed."

"I remember he hugged me, and he smelled so good, and I didn't take my jacket off or wash it for an embarrassingly long time because I was like, 'I feel and smell like a winner,'" she added.

For the unversed, Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the greatest golfers in history, having won 82 PGA Tour events. He has won 15 major championships and is second only to Jack Nicklaus.

