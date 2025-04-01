Paige Spiranac proposes "simplified course rating system" to aid beginner golfers 

Paige Spiranac has recently proposed a simplified course rating system to assist beginner golfers. Spiranac, an American golfer and golf influencer, has played NCAA Division I golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She earned all-Mountain West Conference honors during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. In 2015, Spiranac led the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship.

On April 1st, Spiranac shared a video on X, where she can be heard giving insights into the different courses that may help guide beginner golfers. She said:

"The sloppy rating metrics are way too confusing for a beginner golfer to understand. So what I'm proposing is a simplified Course Rating System from one to 10, so beginner golfers know what courses are beginner friendly. One to four, I can play. Five, a little dicey. Six to 10, I should avoid.

"And before you get your panties in a twist, nothing would happen with the current course rating system and your handicaps. This is just a new, friendly way to get beginner golfers into the game of golf and also to help them understand what courses they should and should not be playing when they're first starting out. I think it's great."

Apart from that, Paige Spiranac recently addressed the upcoming Masters Championship on April 10.

Paige Spiranac expressed enthusiasm for the Masters Tournament

On March 25, Paige Spiranac posted a photo on Instagram featuring herself with the Masters themed ice-cream sandwiches and drinks. She captioned the post as:

"Counting down the days until the Masters!"

The upcoming Masters tournament is set to commence on April 10, 2025, at the Augusta National. In addition to that, Paige Spiranac recently appeared as an on-course commentator for the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass. Held on March 12, 2025, this event featured several content creators competing in a golf tournament.

In the inaugural Creator Classic in 2024, Spiranac appeared alongside 15 other golf creators, finishing with 2-over par. While transitioning into the new role of commentator, Spiranac admitted her nervousness, saying:

"I think it's going to be an amazing opportunity. it is unlike anything that I have done before, so I am a little bit nervous about that part of it."

The creator Classic featured several famous content creators, including Bryan Bros and Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports. There were newcomers as well, such as Grant Horvat and Kyle Berkshire. This event featured eight holes of stroke play, starting on the par-4 10th hole and lasted till the 17th hole.

Besides that, Paige Spiranac also made her acting debut in the upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2. Her role is that of an employee at Dick's Sporting Goods alongside Adam Sandler.

