Paige Spiranac expresses excitement about upcoming Masters at Augusta

Paige Spiranac recently shared a new update on her excitement about the upcoming Masters Tournament. The American model and social media influencer shared this on her X (previously Twitter) profile on March 25, 2025.

Spiranac currently has around 1 million followers on her X account. She keeps them updated with opinions on golf-related topics and her professional achievements. With only weeks to go before the first golf major of the year kicks off at Augusta National Golf Club, Paige Spiranac shared a photo posing with the iconic Masters-themed ice cream sandwiches and drinks. The former golf instructor wrote in the caption:

"Counting down the days until The Masters!"

The prestigious golf major will commence on April 10, 2025. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won The Masters for the second time in his professional career. Therefore, he gets to host The Champions Dinner once again during the tournament week this year.

Scheffler's menu has a variety of gourmet items. Paige Spiranac also reacted to the World No. 1's Champions Dinner menu on X.

"10/10"

Paige Spiranac played golf during her time at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She earned the All-Mountain West Conference honors twice (2012-13, 2013-14). Spiranac was also a former two-time West Region golfer and a top-20 World Junior player.

She turned professional back in 2015 and won the Cactus Tour by dominating over Hannah Sullivan, who was a top-ranking amateur golfer back then. However, Spiranac did not earn the PGA Tour card and ultimately stopped playing golf in 2019.

However, Spiranac’s influence in golf did not stop there. She turned into a full-time social media influencer. Spiranac is popular on X for her "hot takes" on golf. She shares golf tips and tricks on YouTube where she currently has 441k subscribers. Her 4-million-strong Instagram profile also features photoshoots and slow-mo golf swings.

Paige Spiranac was "terrified" before her broadcasting role at Creator Classic

Paige Spiranac commentates on the broadcast during the Creator Classic before THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass - Source: Getty

Spiranac recently performed the role of a broadcasting commentator of the Creator Classic 2025. She took part as an on-course commentator at TPC Sawgrass before The Players Championship commenced.

Before she took on the role, Paige Spiranac talked about this in the podcast (Dan on Golf) with Dan Rapaport.

"I am really excited. I think it's going to be an amazing opportunity. It is unlike anything that I have done before, so I am a little bit nervous about that part of it," she said.

"It's cold where I live and my game wasn't in great plain shape to tackle on Sawgrass and I was like, 'I wonder if they would let me do on course and they were really receptive to the idea and I couldn't be more excited," she added (via Newsweek).

Paige Spiranac performed in the Creator Classic last year where she finished ninth, four shots away from Wesley Bryan, who won the event. This year, Paige was an on-course analyst-cum-commentator. She shared the field with well-known names of the influencing community like Grant Horvat, Fat Perez, Tisha Alyn, Bob Does Sport, and Kyle Berkshire.

