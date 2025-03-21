The Masters is one of the four prestigious majors. It's the first golf major championship of the year, taking place in the first week of April at the Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia. Jack Nicklaus won this event six times, recording the most number of wins by a professional golfer at Augusta.

He is followed by Tiger Woods (five times) and Arnold Palmer (four times). Last year, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won in Augusta for the second time. If he gets the green jacket this year, he will join the ranks of golfers like Phil Mickelson, Gary Player, Sam Snead, Jimmy Demaret, and Nick Faldo.

5 big names who were never able to win The Masters ft. Rory McIlroy

Winning the $20,000,000-worth golf major is a dream come true for a lot of golfers. Here are five of the biggest names in golf who are yet to win the green jacket in their professional career:

1. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is one of the biggest names who has not yet won The Masters Tournament. The Northern Irish golfer had a haunting moment in Augusta back in 2011. Despite leading for three days, he collapsed in the finals with a total round score of 80 as he scored a triple bogey on the 10th hole and a double bogey on the 12th hole.

In 2015, McIlroy was one step away from a career grand slam. The reigning, defending PGA Championship and The Open winner fell short in Augusta. He finished in fourth place on the leaderboard, scoring 12-under 276, with an overall score of 71-71-68-66.

2. Greg Norman

The former LIV Golf CEO never won this prestigious tournament in his professional career. Among the 23 times he played in The Masters, Greg Norman secured three runner-up ranks and three finishes in the third place.

Apart from his 1986 and 1987 performances, in 1996, Norman had the biggest miss. He had a chance of winning the Green Jacket in Augusta, where he was leading the game in the finals with a six-shot margin. However, he finished The Masters with a six-shot defeat, scoring 78 to end the day as Nick Faldo won by five strokes.

3. Ernie Els

Just like Norman, Ernie also played 23 times in the Augusta National Golf Club. However, "Big Easy" -s record at The Masters has only runner-up ranks written on them.

In 2000, Vijay Singh won the title with a three-stroke win over Ernie Els, scoring 10-under 278. Ernie had the same fate back in 2004 when Phil Mickelson won the green jacket with a one-stroke margin after he birdied the final hole.

4. Lee Trevino

Lee Trevino's name is up there among the golfing greats who never won in Augusta National. Supermex is one of the four golfers who secured a win at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open twice in his life.

However, among the 20 times he competed at The Masters, Trevino secured the top-10 only two times. This took a toll on the six-time major winner while he was at the peak of his career. Trevino even boycotted this golf major three times (in 1970, 1971, 1974) due to the course not suiting his playing style, but later admitted that it was the "greatest mistake" of his career and even called Augusta National the "eighth wonder of the world".

5. Johnny Miller

The World Golf Hall of Famer (inducted in 1998) had a hard time in Augusta. Despite scoring 25 PGA Tour victories and two major wins, Johnny Miller has never won in The Masters. Miller secured the runner-up rank thrice in this golf major, among which he scored T2 with Jack Nicklaus once.

Miller was doing rounds that time when he claimed back in 1974 - "If I don't win, I'll be as surprised as anyone". In 1975, Nicklaus won the title with a one-stroke victory over Miller, scoring 12-under 276 in Augusta.

