Paige Spiranac left shocked by $440M worth actor who revealed she is in Happy Gilmore 2 

Paige Spiranac recently revealed her excitement after she found out that she was in the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer. Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler shared the latest trailer of this movie on his X account, surprising Spiranac.

The model and social media influencer shared the news with her fans on X, where she holds a staggering 1 million followers. She keeps them updated with her daily activities and opinions on matters involving golf. On March 18, 2025, Spiranac reposted the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer from Sandler's post, saying:

"The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer!"

Spiranac has been featured in the movie alongside a stellar cast that features golfing greats like Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Besides golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac has also been featured in the movie.

Adam Sandler is returning to playing the main character in the sequel of this 1996 movie. Over the years, Sandler has gained immense fame for his acting, screenwriting and directing abilities. The nine-time People's Choice Award winner has been a part of 70 films and 23 television series. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Sandler has a $440 million net worth.

Paige Spiranac has been a former amateur and professional golfer. She was an NCAA Division I golfer for the San Diego State University and University of Arizona. Spiranac has won the All-Mountain West Conference (MWC) Honours for two seasons (2012-13 and 2013-14).

She retired from golf back in 2016 and started her career as a full-time model and content creator. Paige Spiranac, being a former golf instructor, shares tips and tricks on her social media and YouTube channel. With 4.4 million YouTube subscribers and 4 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the biggest golf content creators.

Paige Spiranac picks her favorite for Augusta

Paige Spiranac often takes on matters related to golf and shares her opinions on social media platforms. When it comes to sharing opinions, she is more active on X.

Spiranac recently shared her pick for The Masters Tournament this year. The social media influencer picked Rory McIlroy as her favorite golfer to win this prestigious golf Major in April. On March 17, the American model shared her choice on X, shortly after McIlroy clinched the title at The Players Championship 2025. She wrote:

"Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening"

Spiranac’s support for Mcllroy comes after the Northern Irish golfer accomplished a feat that he has never done before in his professional career. He won two PGA Tour events (The Players and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) before The Masters Tournament in Augusta. If McIlroy lifts the title at the upcoming golf Major in April, he will attain a career Grand Slam.

