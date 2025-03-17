Rory McIlroy gets 100% real on JJ Spaun's reaction to losing Players Championship Playoff

Rory McIlroy responded shortly after JJ Spaun lost the Players Championship to him in the playoffs. The Northern Irish golfer won this prestigious golf event at TPC Sawgrass on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Spaun came close to winning the event on Sunday, but the two golfers were forced in a playoff, where McIlroy came out on top. After the playoff ended, McIlroy reacted to his playoff opponent's performance. While talking to the reporters, he said (quoted by NBC Sports):

"I feel bad for J.J. He hit a really good shot on 17 and it just went straight through the wind. I was lucky to do enough to get it done."

McIlroy then talked about his excitement with his latest victory. He expressed his feelings of joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Jack Nicklaus and becoming a multi-time Players Championship winner.

Rory McIlroy won The Players Championship for the second time in his career, having first won this prestigious event back in 2019. For the first time in his professional career, McIlroy has won twice on the PGA Tour before The Masters in Augusta.

Talking to the reporters about his win in the post-match conference, McIlroy also said:

"Unbelievably proud and happy to win my second Players Championship. This is the third time I’ve won on St Patrick’s Day, so it’s been a good luck charm for me.

"Watching Scottie go two in a row last year was unbelievably impressive and I think the only multiple major champions and multiple Players champions are Jack, Tiger, Scottie and myself – so it’s a pretty nice group to be a part of."

“I feel like I’m a better player now than I ever have been and it’s nice to see the fruits of my labour paying off."

Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year before his latest win at the Players Championship. If he manages to pick a win at The Masters Tournament in Augusta this year, he will complete a career grand slam.

Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun's Round 4 and Playoff scores at The Players Championship

Both Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun tried their best to win The Players Championship. They started the playoff with a total score of 12-under. On Monday, the Northern Irish golfer came out victorious in the playoff. Here's how both of them performed in the last round of The Players Championship:

Rory McIlroy

1st hole (par 4): 3

2nd hole (par 5): 3

3rd hole (par 3): 3

4th hole (par 4): 4

5th hole (par 4): 4

6th hole (par 4): 4

7th hole (par 4): 5

8th hole (par 3): 2

9th hole (par 5): 5

10th hole (par 4): 4

11th hole (par 5): 4

12th hole (par 4): 3

13th hole (par 3): 3

14th hole (par 4): 5

15th hole (par 4): 4

16h hole (par 5): 5

17th hole (par 3): 3

18th hole (par 4): 4

JJ Spaun

1st hole (par 4): 4

2nd hole (par 5): 5

3rd hole (par 3): 3

4th hole (par 4): 4

5th hole (par 4): 5

6th hole (par 4): 4

7th hole (par 4): 4

8th hole (par 3): 4

9th hole (par 5): 4

10th hole (par 4): 4

11th hole (par 5): 6

12th hole (par 4): 4

13th hole (par 3): 3

14th hole (par 4): 3

15th hole (par 4): 4

16h hole (par 5): 4

17th hole (par 3): 3

18th hole (par 4): 4

Spaun and McIlroy in The Players Championship playoff:

Rory McIlroy

16th hole (par 5): 4

17th hole (par 3): 4

18th hole (par 4): 5

JJ Spaun

16th hole (par 5): 5

17th hole (par 3): 6

18th hole (par 4): 5

