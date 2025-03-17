Rory McIlroy could repeat a unique feat as The Players 2025 playoff falls on St. Patrick's Day

Rory McIlroy could repeat a unique feat today on St. Patrick's Day in The Players Championship playoff. He won the 2019 edition which also coincided with Ireland's national holiday, celebrated to honor the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick.

The day marks the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and is celebrated worldwide as a religious and cultural festival.

McIlroy defeated Jim Furyk that year winning $2.25 million. He is in a similar position at the ongoing 'fifth Major' tied with J.J. Spaun at 12-under after 72 holes.

After winning the tournament, Rory Mcllroy was asked if he had won on St. Patrick's Day before. He reminded reporters of his 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational win:

"The Saturday of Bay Hill last year was St. Patrick's day, so it's not a bad weekend for me. I've got a bit of green on."

Talking about his mindset under pressure, the four-time Major champion said:

"I kept telling myself on the way to the 17th tee, just make three more good swings. That’s all you need to do, make a good swing in here, two good swings at the last, and this thing is yours."

Today, the two leaders will compete in a three-hole aggregate playoff at 9 a.m. ET (1 p.m. in Ireland) at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Rory McIlroy discusses his playoff chances at The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy was tied for fifth after the third round at The Players Championship, four shots behind J.J. Spaun atop the leaderboard. He made a solid start to the fourth with a birdie on the first and eagle on the second hole, maintaining momentum to finish 4-under 68.

Asked by reporters if he was energised that he made the comeback or disappointed he didn't win, the Irish golfer said:

"It's a little bit of both. I'm happy to be in the position that I am, but also I feel like I had chances there on the back nine to close the door, and I didn't quite do that. A little bit of both. But I'm excited for the opportunity tomorrow."

Asked if experience would matter in the playoff, McIlroy said:

"I'd like to think that I can fall back on my experience and maybe have a little bit more than J.J., but then at the same time, tomorrow is all just about execution and getting up there and, as I said, making five good swings."

The winner of 2025's The Players Championship will win $4.5 million from the prize purse of $25 million.

