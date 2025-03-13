Paige Spiranac poses in a blue dress as she shares her experience of being a golf broadcaster

Paige Spiranac recently shared her experience of becoming a golf broadcaster. The social media influencer shared a snap with her followers on her official X profile. Currently, she has around 1 million followers on her X account.

Ad

Spiranac was broadcasting from the 2025 Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Verda, Florida on Wednesday (March 12). This stroke play tournament was held for 8 holes (10th to 17th, with the final match at 17th hole). On March 13, 2025, Paige Spiranac shared a sneak peak from the Creator Classic where she sported a blue dress while posing for the camera.

"I had so much fun doing the on course commentary yesterday at The Creator Classic," she posted on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Creator Classic had a star-studded field that included popular social media figures such as Grant Horvat, Kyle Berkshire, Tisha Alyn, Gabby Golf Girl and the Bryan Bros. Paige Spiranac hosted this golf event that featured influencers. Before The Players Championship kicked off, the Creator Classic ended with a new face winning the title.

Grant Horvat won this event, thanks to his 15-foot long birdie putt on the first playoff hole. He said afterwards (via the PGA Tour):

Ad

"Today I was actually swinging pretty free. It was awesome. It was 131, pitching wedge. Perfect number. That last putt I just made, that was not an easy putt, and I was so happy to see that go in..."

Paige Spiranac was a golfer herself from junior to professional level, starting from 2010. In 2015, she turned professional and played on the 2016 Cactus Tour. In the same year, Spiranac announced her retirement from playing all forms of golf.

Ad

She started pursuing a career in social media influencing and modelling. Till now, she has gained huge followers on her social media pages. Spiranac also shares golf related content on her YouTube, where she has around 4.4 million subscribers.

Paige Spiranac’s Net Worth explored

Syndication: Springfield - Source: Imagn

Paige Spiranac has quite a big fanbase. She is a model, a content creator and a social media sensation. She has been creating content for over a decade now, which has led different companies and brands to approach her. She has also collaborated with popular names in the sport.

Ad

As a model, Spiranac has worked with Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest for their swimsuit editions. Apart from that, she has brand endorsements from betting companies to golf equipment fitting brands. Spiranac is endorsed by sports marketing brand Octagon, and golf fitting brand Club Champion.

Spiranac is also endorsed by betting brands like Betsperts and Pointsbet. She also signed a multi-year deal with XGolf and Dynamic Brands. She is also sponsored by JetFuel energy drink.

As of 2025, Spiranac has a staggering net worth of $2 million (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth). Apart from being endorsed by companies, she earns money through brand deals from her influence on social media. Besides them, Spiranac acts as a voice against cyberbullying as the brand ambassador of The Cybersmile Foundation. She also funds The V Foundation, an organisation dedicated to cancer research.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback