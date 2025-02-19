Paige Spiranac shares her 'smokin hot take of the day' calling 18 holes of golf excessive

Paige Spiranac recently shared a "hot take" in a video while expressing her opinion on the perfect number of holes in a round of golf. The social media influencer shared the video on her official X account, where she has one million followers.

Spiranac remains quite active on X, often sharing her opinions on various topics related to golf. She also keeps her followers updated with photoshoots. On February 19, the public figure posted a video and shared her opinion on 18-hole golf. Spiranac said in the video she posted:

"Here is my smoking hot take of the day. 18 holes is too much golf. I'm not talking about competitive or professional golf. I'm talking about fun, recreational golf. So hear me out.

"12 holes is the perfect amount of golf, but there are people who want to play less and there are people who want to play more. So instead of nine and nine, here's what you do.

Paige Spiranac explained further how her alternative plan can benefit golfers:

"Six, six, six. It's perfect. So that way, when I'm done after 12, I can walk off. If you're feeling good, having a great round, you finish out the last six holes. Or if you're not playing well at all, you're done after six. It is perfect. You do 6-6-6. That's it," Spiranac concluded.

Spiranac was an avid golfer for years before she became a social media influencer. The Scottsdale native earned first-team All-Mountain West honors while attending San Diego State University. Spiranac also played golf on a competitive level while she was a part of the University of Arizona. Spiranac became a professional golfer before her social media journey started.

Spiranac is a well-known voice in the golf community, who gives her opinion on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and various other golf tournaments. The American model posts golf-related content on her Instagram, where she shows off her skills. In addition, Spiranac's YouTube channel has around 438k subscribers where she consistently posts golf tips and tricks.

Paige Spiranac teases her involvement in Netflix’s Full Swing 3

Netflix is gearing up for the third installment of its golf docuseries, and this time the cast is loaded with big names. There are veterans like John Daly, popular CBS journalist Amanda Balionis, pro golfers like Scottie Scheffler, and 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Rory McIlroy.

Speaking of other cast members, it appears that Spiranac has also secured a spot on the Full Swing cast. On February 12, she teased her fans on X by reposting the PGA Tour's Full Swing Season 3 teaser. Although she hasn't made an official post yet, Spiranac dropped a hint that left her fans speculating. She wrote in the caption of the repost:

"You're going to see a familiar face on this season"

Full Swing Season 3 is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2025, on Netflix only. Spiranac could be part of the documentary series that takes fans behind the scenes of various PGA Tour events. This season of Full Swing is also set to give fans exclusive access to last year's President Cup and The Players Championship.

