Rory McIlroy leaves the room in split with a hilarious response to a Japanese reporter's question at TGL

Rory McIlroy has a hilarious response to a Japanese reporter during the TGL press conference. The Northern Irish golfer's Boston Golf Club played against the Bay Golf Club in match 8 of the TGL series on February 17.

For this week's game, McIlroy was joined by Hideki Matsuyama along with Keegan Bradley to play in the game. During a press conference of the tournament, a reporter had a question for the Japanese golfer Matsuyama in Japanese. As the reporter completed his question, before Matsuyama could answer it, McIlroy jumped in with a hilarious response.

"I will take this one," McIlroy said before adding, "No, I am not."

McIlroy's hilarious remark left everyone laughing.

After the 2025 Genesis Invitational was completed, Rory McIlroy traveled straight to play in the TGL match. However, his team Boston Common Golf lost the game against the Bay Golf Club.

McIlroy's team took an early lead in the TGL game by winning on the first hole, but ultimately, the Bay Club took the lead after nine holes by one point. Both teams won 2-2 holes in the remaining six, but the Bay Club won the game.

Notably, it was Boston Common Golf Club's second game in the TGL series. They had previously played against Jupiter Links Golf Club on January 27 but lost the game, their second in the season.

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance in 2025

Although Rory McIlroy's team, Boston Common Golf Club, struggled with their game in the TGL series, losing both matches, he shined on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started his campaign in the series with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

In the signature PGA Tour event, McIlroy started the campaign with an opening round of 66 before playing the next round of 70. He carded the next two rounds of 65 and 66 to win the PGA Tour event.

Speaking of starting the PGA Tour season with a victory, McIlory said, via Tee Scripts:

"It's been a great week for a lot of different reasons, hole-in-one, playing Cypress for the first time, obviously getting a win. Yeah, it's been -- yeah, it's been a really cool week. Obviously couldn't wish for a better start for my PGA TOUR season.

"I've been on a nice run of form since last fall. I've played some really good golf and continued that into this year. Yeah, just obviously, as I said, just a great way to start the year," he added.

Next, Rory McIlroy played at The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour and played the four rounds of 72, 67, 74, and 72 to settle in a tie for 17th place. He had an amazing start to his game on the PGA Tour but had some tough times playing in the TGL series.

