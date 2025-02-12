Paige Spiranac teases her entry in Netflix’s upcoming Full Swing Season 3

Paige Spiranac has once again set her fans buzzing by giving a hint on X. The former golfer and social media sensation took to X on February 12, posting a playful message teasing her potential involvement in Netflix's Full Swing Season 3. While she didn't explicitly confirm her participation, her post has fueled speculations.

She reshared a post by the PGA Tour featuring Full Swing's season 3 trailer. The original post reads:

"A new trailer for season 3 of Full Swing just dropped!🎬"

"Only 13 days until the new season is out on @Netflix."

Spiranac penned a post over this one writing:

"You're going to see a familiar face on this season😘"

Netflix originally announced that Full Swing season 3 will premier on February 25, showcasing another inside look at the lives of elite golfers. The upcoming season will feature Bryson Dechambeau, Rory McElroy and Scottie Scheffler, with a storyline focusing on Sheffler's dominant run, Mcllroy's emotional ups and downs, and DeChambeau's shift from a controversial figure to a fan favorite.

The Netflix series first came out in 2023 and quickly became popular, thanks to its behind-the-scenes coverage of the PGA tour vs. LIV golf controversy. However, the viewership took a dip in season 2, dropping from 53.1 million hours to just 28.5 million.

With season 3, Netflix is prioritizing personal drama and compelling narratives. Meanwhile, Paige Spiranac's involvement might give a fresh angle to its plot. Besides that, Spiranac recently supported Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl controversy.

Paige Spiranac defends Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LIX boos

Taylor Swift faced an unexpected reaction at Super Bowl LIX when boos erupted as she appeared on the jumbotron at caesars Superdome. While Swift laughed it off, the moment didn't go unnoticed online.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac showed her support to Swift by writing a post on X:

"It was reported that the NFL’s brand value has increased almost 1 billion dollars since Taylor Swift started dating Kelce. The NFL is using her popularity to boost their brand. So booing Taylor Swift is lame. She was just showing up to support her significant other.”

On top of that, Spiranac also addressed complaints about Swift's frequent screen time during games.

"People complain because she’s shown all the time. She’s shown because it helps the NFL brand. It’s not her asking for the exposure. But also, the more money the NFL brings in, the better the product will be for the fans. None of it makes sense.”

In addition to that, Paige Spiranac has launched a new YouTube channel, Laz Paigeas, offering a fresh twist on golf content. Her debut series Gimme Props, challenges her to complete fun, fan-suggested prop tasks.

