Paige Spiranac highlights a 'real life Tin Cup moment' at the Creator Classic

On Thursday (March 13), Paige Spiranac shared a video of Trent Ryan of Barstool Sports on her Instagram story from the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass.

Ad

Spiranac was the on-course reporter for the event, which took place Wednesday on the eve of the start of The Players Championship.

The video she shared with more than four million Instagram followers featured Ryan finally reaching the green on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. After hitting his first four shots into the water, Ryan's fifth shot finally made it on the green, causing a viral celebration as shown in Spiranac's video.

Ad

Trending

"A real life Tin Cup moment," Spiranac's caption reads.

Spiranac's Instagram story shows Trent Ryan on hole 17 | Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

Spiranac's caption is about the legendary 1996 movie Tin Cup. The Kevin Kosner-led film is remembered for the final hole, in which Kosner dunked multiple balls into the water, only to eventually hole out.

Ad

Ryan eventually made an 11 on the 17th hole Wednesday evening, which was his final hole of the tournament. Ryan finished the eight holes at 29 strokes over par, with no pars and his best score being a bogey on the par-four 12th hole.

Ryan finished the tournament in last place by a wide margin, finishing 23 shots behind the four golfers who tied for sixth place at six over par.

Who else played in the Creator Classic?

While Spiranac didn't play in the Creator Classic, she did steal the show as the on-course commentator at the event. Spiranac played at the first Creator Classic at the iconic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, which annually hosts the PGA's Tour Championship.

Ad

Spiranac shared a photo of her doing on-course commentary with her followers on X.

"I had so much fun doing the on course commentary yesterday at The Creator Classic," Spiranac's caption read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spiranac got to cover Grant Horvat's playoff victory at the Creator Classic. Horvat shot one over par for the eight holes, going into a playoff with George Bryan IV of the Bryan Bros.

Bryan made multiple pars and one bogey in his eight holes, only bogeying the par three 13th hole. His brother, Wesley Bryan, shot six over for the eight holes, finishing tied for sixth place.

In the sudden-death playoff on hole 17, Bryan missed the green. Horvat hit the green and made a birdie to win the tournament.

Chris "Soly" Soloman missed the opportunity by one shot, shooting two over par for the eight holes. Soloman made a double bogey on the 10th hole, which was his first hole. He pared his final seven holes, but it was to no avail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback