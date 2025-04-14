Paige Spiranac proud of spot-on Masters pick after Rory McIlroy's win - "Starting the major season off right"

Paige Spiranac flaunted her Masters pick as Rory McIlroy seized the victory at the Major. The 2025 Masters finally wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, April 13.

Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Major. Paige Spiranac later took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to congratulate him and also patted her own back for choosing the Northern Irishman as her winner's pick for the Major. Spiranac wrote

"Not to make this about myself but I did pick Rory to win. Starting the major season off right"

Paige Spiranac shared another post on her X account congratulating McIlroy. She wrote:

"One of the most exciting Masters. Wow! Congratulations Rory! Thank you for making today one of the most electric rounds of golf I’ve ever seen!"

Notably, before the start of the Masters, DP World Tour reached out to sports stars and celebrities to ask them about their favorite to win the Major, and Spiranac chose McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead after four rounds at the Masters with Justin Rose. They both headed for a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner, and finally, McIlroy seized the title with a birdie on the first hole of the playoff.

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance at the Masters 2025

McIlroy had a tough start at the Masters 2025 on Thursday, April 10. He made three birdies on the front nine and then added a birdie and two double bogeys on the back nine for a round of even par 72.

In the second round of the Major, the Northern Irish teed it up on the first tee hole and carded a birdie on the second hole. He added three more birdies and an eagle on the 13th to make the cut in the Major after playing a round of 6-under 66.

Rory McIlroy was phenomenal in the third round of the Major. He started the game with a birdie and then made an eagle on the second hole. He then went on and made a birdie on the third and another birdie on the fifth, followed by a bogey on the eighth hole.

On the back nine, he carded a bogey, a birdie, and an eagle for another round of 6-under 66. He took the lead in the game after three rounds. However, in the finale, he had a tough time on the greens and played a round of 1-over 73.

He started with a double bogey but then sank two birdies on the third and fourth holes. He added a birdie on the ninth, and while on the back nine, he shot three birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey to tie for the lead with Justin Rose at 11-under and then finally won the event by defeating the Englishman in a playoff.

