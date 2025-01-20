Paige Spiranac breaks silence after online hiatus, teases about an upcoming 'secret' project

Paige Spiranac is no longer a professional golfer. Her career still revolves around golf, though, as she has chosen to become a full-time content creator. This decision yielded an appearance in the Creator Classic ahead of the Tour Championship last year.

That means Spiranac has to routinely post to her social media to retain her audience and to make a living. She hasn't done much of that lately, but Spiranac did take to Instagram to share a story and apologize for her long absence. The influencer hadn't posted in a week.

She said in her video:

"I'm really sorry that I haven't been posting that much here. I haven't really had anything that interesting to post, so I was like, 'You know what? I'll take a little bit of a break and then when things get really busy, then I'll have more stuff to share.' Which I do, I'm very excited on some of the things that I've been working on. It's a bit of a secret right now, but that will be coming soon."

Spiranac added that she'll be at the PGA show and encouraged those of her millions of followers who will also be in attendance to let her know. She also mentioned that she's excited to see them in person.

She closed her message in the story by saying that everyone should "stay tuned" for "very interesting things" that are coming soon by way of the golf influencer. The lack of posting may prove to be worth it for followers, based on what Spiranac has teased is coming next.

Paige Spiranac addresses TikTok controversy

Paige Spiranac spoke on the TikTok ban (Image via Imagn)

TikTok, the popular social media app, was briefly banned in the United States. It's one of the platforms that content creators like Paige Spiranac have utilized over the last few years.

The US Congress voted nearly unanimously to ban it over national security concerns, hoping to force the Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell to a US party.

When no such sale happened, the app went dark for about 12 hours before it came back online. Incoming President Donald Trump issued an executive order to stay the ban for 90 days, allowing TikTok to become operational once again.

That got Spiranac thinking, and she took to a different social media platform to offer her thoughts.

"The TikTok drama the past 24 hours reminds me of the scene in Almost Famous where they thought their plane was going to crash so they told each other their deep dark secrets then seconds later the turbulence was over lol," she wrote on X.

Paige Spiranac also has a TikTok account. Although it's not her most successful account, she does have 1.6 million followers and over 11 million likes on the platform. She, too, would've lost a bit of her following without the application.

