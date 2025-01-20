Paige Spiranac celebrates TikTok's return after 12-hour ban in latest post

On Sunday, January 19, Paige Spiranac posted a special video to mark the return of TikTok after a 12-hour ban. Earlier in the day, the popular video-hosting app had stopped working in the US due to the ban. However, the ban lasted only half a day, as President-elect Donald Trump called for the app's revival.

Following TikTok's return, Spiranac took to X to post a video celebrating the comeback of the popular app.

"Coming back to TikTok less than 12 hours later lol," she wrote.

Earlier, the popular golf influencer offered her views on the whole TikTok ban drama.

"The TikTok drama the past 24 hours reminds me of the scene in Almost Famous where they thought their plane was going to crash so they told each other their deep dark secrets then seconds later the turbulence was over lol," she wrote.

For the uninitiated, the bill to ban TikTok was passed in the US Senate last year. On Saturday, January 18, the law came into effect and within few hours, the app was removed from the Apple Store and the Play Store. For the uninitated, the popular video sharing social media platform has been banned in several countries over security concerns.

The 31-year-old golf influencer enjoys quite a following on several social media platforms. She has over four million followers on Instagram, over one million on X, and more than 1.6 million on TikTok.

Paige Spiranac extends her support to the Philadelphia Eagles

Paige Spiranac during the 2022 American Century Golf Championship (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, Paige Spiranac posted a photograph on X, where she is seen sporting a black short along with the white crop top, that read 'Shakes for Philadelphia tourchdowns.'

This isn't the first time she has sported the outfit of an NFL team, as she had been spotted wearing Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals merchandise in the past. She is a true fan and often shares her picks for football and college basketball games on social media.

Speaking of the game, Eagles were up against Los Angeles Rams on Sunday where they posted a 28-22 win to further extend their lead at the NFC East Cup leaderboard.

