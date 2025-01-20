  • home icon
Paige Spiranac sparks buzz with new outfit backing 1x Super Bowl-winning team

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jan 21, 2025 02:35 GMT
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Paige Spiranac (Image Source: Imagn)

Paige Spiranac recently cheered for the 2017 Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles by sharing a post on her official X account. The golf influencer is widely known for her active presence on social media. She often shares posts related to golf and other sports on the internet.

On Sunday, January 19, Paige Spiranac posted a picture on her X (formerly Twitter) account in a white crop top with printed text saying:

"Shakes for Philadelphia Touchdowns."
Notably, the Philadelphia Eagles played against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Playoff on Sunday. They registered a 28-22 win to advance to the NFC Championship title game. The Eagles will next face the Washington Commanders for the title match this weekend.

Aside from the NFL, Paige Spiranac has also posted about other sports on her social media account. In August 2024, the social media sensation attended a NASCAR event in Daytona, which she posted about.

Moreover, in October 2024, she posted a picture where her outfit seemingly matched the MLB's New York Yankees uniform. Around the time of the baseball World Series, she posted a picture in a white crop top with black and red stripes on it, matching shorts, and a red belt. Sharing the snap, Spiranac wrote:

"In honor of game 1 of the World Series⚾️ big baseball girl"

Paige Spiranac actively shares sports and modeling pictures on her social media accounts.

Paige Spiranac reveals her club range in a recent post

The former golfer posted a video on Instagram, showcasing the range of her several golf clubs last week. The American played the game with different clubs and revealed the distance worked by them in the video.

Check out the video of Paige Spiranac’s distance range with different clubs below:

Notably, before switching her career path and getting into modeling and content creation, Paige Spiranac was a professional golfer. She played on the Cactus Tour and won a tournament in 2016. However, in recent times, she is best known for her content creation career and modeling.

Earlier this month, Spiranac uploaded a video on her YouTube channel, in which she opened up about her content creation journey. She said (at 13:20):

"Throughout these 10 years, one thing that was the biggest lesson I learned is that being emotional is okay. It’s good to be vulnerable. When I first started doing this, it was at a time when social media was all about showing off your accomplishments, how hot you were, how much money you had, how great your relationship was, how big your house was — it was all about showing off things that maybe you had or even didn’t have."

Spiranac boasts an enormous fan base on different social media handles. She has around 436,000 subscribers on YouTube and around four million followers on Instagram.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
