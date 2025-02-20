Paige Spiranac reveals 1 thing that makes Tiger Woods & Jack Nicklaus exceptional golfers

Paige Spiranac, the golf influencer recently shared an Instagram story highlighting the significance of the interlocking grip, which is a technique used by legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. This grip is where the little finger of the trailing hand interlocks with the index finger of the lead hand. Paige Spiranac wrote a text over the story shared on February 20 that read:

"New YouTube video is out!

Covering the basics of the golf swing!," Spiranac wrote, while sharing the link of her youtube channel.

In Paige Spiranac's latest video titled, "How to swing a golf club" she teaches several ways of grips. There she mentions the interlock grip following the overlap grip. Paige gave examples of the elite golf players Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus who often used this grip throughout their careers. She can be heard saying:"The other grip that you can try is the interlock. Tiger Woods does this grip jack Nicklaus does the grip," Spiranac said.

In addition, Tiger Woods holds 15 major championship victories, second only to Jack Nicklaus. He started playing professionally in 1996 and won his first major at the 1997 masters by a record of 12 strokes. Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events, tying Sam Snead for the most in the history. He completed the "Tiger Slam" in 2000-01, boasting all four major titles simultaneously. Moreover, Woods made his comeback winning the 2019 Masters at age 43.

On the other hand, Jack Nicklaus, known as the "Golden Bear", holds the record for the most major championships, with 18 titles, including six masters, five PGA Championships, four U.S. Opens, and three Open Championships. Nicklaus turned professional in 1961 and since then won 71 PGA Tour events and finished runner-up in majors 19 times. His final major victory was at the 1986 Masters at age 46. Apart from that, Paige Spiranac recently talked about handling trolls.

Paige Spiranac opens up on handling hate and financial struggles in her career

The 31-year-old influencer, who boasts millions of followers across Instagram, X, and YouTube, spoke about the challenges she faced early in her career and how she handled them. While appearing on the 5 Club Podcast, Paige Spiranac revealed her journey from facing haters on social media to now receiving positive comments.

"I think it's hard when you come into doing any type of social media and you are beloved right away. Because, there is going to be a point where you know, you're not the cool, the popular, not authentic anymore. It's so much harder being loved in the beginning and then learning how to deal with hate where I learned how to deal with hate very early on and now I am actually getting positive feeback. And it's like this is fantastic, and I am not saying my journey was easy." [31:16 onwards]

In addition to handling online hate, Spiranac also spoke about the financial problems she faced before becoming a famous content creator. She recalled her days of running junior golf clinics and caddying. She mentioned that her life changed after going viral in 2015.

That viral moment led her to gain followers, with her follower count jumping from 500 to 100,000 overnight. Moreover, Paige Spiranac turned professional in 2016 but stepped back from competitive golf in 2019.

