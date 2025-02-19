Paige Spiranac reveals how haters have shaped her career: "I learned to deal with hate early on"

Paige Spiranac recently appeared on the 5 Clubs podcast as a guest. On the show, Spiranac was asked how she dealt with the hate and resentment that came her way along with the fame and attention. Initially, the 2024 Creators Classic participant spoke about the hate she received early in her career.

In what was a detailed answer, Spiranac revealed that she learned to deal with hate early in her career. The social media sesnation described her journey from receiving hate early in her career to now receving positive comments from her followers.

Paige Spiranac said:

"I think it's hard when you come into doing any type of social media and you are beloved right away. Because, there is going to be a point where you know, you're not the cool, the popular, not authentic anymore. It's so much harder being loved in the beginning and then learning how to deal with hate where I learned how to deal with hate very early on and now I am actually getting positive feeback. And it's like this is fantastic, and I am not saying my journey was easy." [31:16 onwards]

Furhermore, Spiranac said that in her journey as a creator, she struggled with what to say and what not to say. However, the American also spoke about the ultimate lesson she learned from this which was that "not everyone is going to like you and that's okay."

Paige Spiranac also opened up about the financial difficuties she faced in her career path

Today, Paige Spiranac is one of the most successful golf creators on the planet. Spiranac's Instagram account has 4 million followers, while her X account boasts a million followers. It's worth noting that on YouTube as well, she has 438K subscribers.

However, Spiranac's journey to being a social media sesnation through golf was not always easy. During her appearance on the 5 Clubs podcast, she also spoke about the financial difficulties she had to face in her career path.

Paige Spiranac said:

"I was running Junior Golf clinics and caddying. And after I played the Colorado State open, I looked at my phone, I was getting a ton of notifications from my friends, and they were like, 'Hey, you're going viral right now.' And this was at a time when this wasn't normal."

Spiranac mentioned that now people go viral everyday, but back in 2015 it was unheard of. She further spoke about how she was undergoing financial difficulties and what helped her come out of it. The 31-year-old added:

"And so I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers overnight, and my life completely changed. And I then had all these new opportunities, and because I was struggling financially I was like wait, I can leverage this to finance my golf career. And so that's how my media career started. And also my professional golf career, they started at the exact same time."

It's also worth noting that the year Paige Spiranac went viral was also the year she turned professional. However, her pro golf career ended in 2019 as she announced her retirement after which she became a popular golf content creator.

