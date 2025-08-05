Paige Spiranac reveals why she prefers not sharing her ‘personal life’ online

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently connected with her fans on her Instagram stories. She did a question/answer session on August 5th. Among other questions, one caught the attention of the netizens. A fan asked Spiranac about her relationship status and why she keeps it private.

Reacting to that, Spiranac answered:

"I was previously married, very young. When it didn't work out, I decided that I was never, ever, ever, ever going to share my personal life online ever again. Still to this day, many years later, the amount of messages I get that are horrible, and, like, harassing about the previous relationship just really made up my mind that I was never going to publicly talk about that side of my life or friends or family ever again.

"More for, like, my mental well-being and my sanity. I am so vulnerable online. I share so much about myself. I'm very open and honest that I want to keep a little part of something to me, and that is just what I've decided to do."

Paige Spiranac further clarified that her decision wasn’t driven by a fear of losing male followers, as some might assume. Instead, she explained that the move was deeply personal, meant to safeguard her mental well-being.

According to Spiranac, the emotional toll of constantly being online was something she never wanted to relive. She added that by choosing not to share certain content anymore, she also freed herself from the pressure of having to justify her choices to the public.

With that, let's learn who Paige Spiranac's ex-husband was in detail.

Who is Paige Spiranac’s ex-husband Steven Tinoco?

Steven Tinoco is the ex-husband of Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who later became a well-known sports influencer. Tinoco is a former baseball player who later became a fitness trainer. He started his baseball career in college at California State University, Long Beach, where he played 209 games and had a strong .318 batting average.

His best college season was in 2009, when he hit .343 with five home runs. He was later picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2010 MLB Draft. He played in the minor leagues for several years, with his best season in 2012 when he hit .281 for the Charlotte Stone Crabs. After leaving professional baseball in 2015, he moved into personal training full-time.

Tinoco and Spiranac got engaged in 2016 and were married in 2018 in Dubai. Their relationship stayed mostly private. The public only learned about the marriage through short mentions during her Instagram Q&As and podcast chats.

Even though they seemed to keep their personal life low-key, Tinoco was involved in some of Spiranac's fitness content early on. In early 2022, Spiranac quietly revealed that they had divorced. She did not share the reason behind the split, and there was no public drama.

