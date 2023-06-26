What does Paige Spiranac’s ex-husband do? Exploring his profession and more

Paige Spiranac's ex-husband is a fitness trainer and former professional baseball player named Steven Tinoco. Although he has devoted his entire professional career to sports and training, he holds a degree in Criminal Justice.

Paige Spiranac has always kept their relationship very private. She has made most of her references to her marriage to Tinoco in Instagram Q&As and a few podcast interviews. The information that has been revealed is that the couple got engaged in 2016 and married in 2018, in Dubai.

Paige Spiranac throwing the first ball at a Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers game (Image via Getty).

As Paige Spiranac has said, her now ex-husband supported her in her career as an influencer, although it is unclear if the support waned over time. The reasons for the divorce have also not been made public.

Former golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac made her divorce known in the early months of 2022, weeks after it had occurred. She did so during an Instagram Q&A.

Later, during a Q&A of her podcast "Playing a Round," Paige Spiranac expressed:

"I think before, I kept my private life so private. I definitely want to do that again, but I almost felt like I was hiding it in a way, and I don't want to do that again."

Paige Spiranac's ex-husband's career

Paige Spiranac's ex-husband has been involved in personal and fitness training since about 2015. He even collaborated with his ex-wife in the development of workout routines promoted by her on social networks.

But before working in fitness and training, Steven Tinoco had a career in baseball. He played as a professional for five seasons in minor leagues and independent leagues. In addition, he also had a stint in college baseball.

He played for three seasons for California State University - Long Beach, where he participated in 209 games (113 wins). He left a batting average of .318 (120 hits in 377 at-bats). He hit 19 doubles, eight home runs, and accumulated 71 RBI.

Steven Tinoco during his college baseball career (Image via longbeachstate.com).

His best season with the Dirtbags of California State University - Long Beach was 2009 when he led the team with a .343 batting average. He hit 48 hits, nine doubles, and five home runs. He was selected in the 2010 draft (pick 34) by the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom he played in the minor leagues for three seasons (2010-13).

His best season at this level was 2012 when he batted for .281 with the Charlotte team in the Florida State League (A+). He hit 85 hits and accumulated 27 RBI in 84 games.

A year later he went on to play in Class AA (Montgomery team, Southern League), but was unable to establish himself and after 34 games was sent back to Charlotte. There he finished his time in the minor leagues when he was released by the Rays.

For the next two seasons he played in independent leagues (American Association). There he played for three teams (Sioux Falls, Joplin, and Lincoln), and left an overall offensive line of 282-343-704 (BA-OBP-OPS), with 193 hits, seven home runs, and 66 RBI in 180 games played.

After the 2015 season, he said goodbye to his professional baseball career.

