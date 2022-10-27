Minor League Baseball is a notoriously grueling grind that challenges players both mentally and physically. Whether it's the cramped bus rides or the unpredictability of roster turnover, it is an important and eye-opening step in the development and maturity of every baseball player.

While being on the road for hours on end may be difficult, it also provides benefits for the team and the staff. Long trips and hostile crowds allow the coaching staff to evaluate how players respond to adversity. Not only do the trips provide an insight into the mental fortitude of the players, but having an entire team go through the same struggle allows the roster to develop deeper bonds among themselves.

Emily Waldon @EmilyCWaldon Dear Minor League Baseball players,



What is the financial reward for all of this you may ask? According to Front Office Sports, Minor League Baseball players can make anywhere from $4,800 to $14,700. While it may not sound like much, if they can reach the majors, the potential money could be astronomical. Here is a closer look at salaries in the minor leagues.

Minor League Baseball Player Salaries

As previously mentioned, MiLB players can make anywhere from $4,800 to $14,700 annually. The high-end of this scale is still below the minimum wage in the United States, which as of 2022, is an annual salary of $15,080 for a full-time worker making the Federal Minimum Wage of $7.50.

Organizations such as www.morethanbaseball.org are fighting for players to a make at least a minimum of $35,000 per year.

"More Than Baseball backs the historic @MLBPA campaign to unionize minor league baseball players #1u" - More Than Baseball

Payment Structure for Minor League Players at Different Levels

While some of the top stars and rookies will have the blessing of a massive signing bonus, this is not a luxury for most players in the minors. In 2021, the minimum weekly wage increased at all levels in Minor League Baseball.

The minimum weekly wage for the three levels:

Single-A from $290 to $500 per week

Double-A from $350 to $600

Triple-A from $502 to $700

Chris Dennis @ChrisWDennis @HannahRKeyser I made $1k/month as a minor leaguer. At the field 9 hours a day, 30 days a month. That’s <$4/hr not counting travel time… don’t get me wrong, I was incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to play, but calling what we made a “livable wage” is laughable @HannahRKeyser I made $1k/month as a minor leaguer. At the field 9 hours a day, 30 days a month. That’s <$4/hr not counting travel time… don’t get me wrong, I was incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to play, but calling what we made a “livable wage” is laughable

Salary Comparision between Average Major League Players vs. Minor League Player

As previously mentioned, IF a player is able to grind his way through the minors and eventually make an MLB roster, they will be handsomely compenstated. The minimum wage for a player in the majors is $700,000, which is 47 times the high end salary of a minor league player.

The average salary of an MLB player is $4.41 million, according to the Associated Press. To put that in perspective, that is 300 times higher than the high end of a minor league salary.

