“Most Minor League baseball players work second jobs because their annual salaries are insufficient to make ends meet” - Advocates for Minor Leaguers respond to MLB commissioner's controversial comments

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is taking some heat after a series of controversial comments about minor league players' salaries today.

Manfred suggested that the minor leaguers were paid a fair salary. Here are the commissioner's controversial comments that sparked headlines this afternoon.

Bill Shaikin @BillShaikin Rob Manfred on minor league player salaries: "I reject the premise that they are not paid even a living wage."

This led to a response from the Advocates for Minor Leaguers.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers @MiLBAdvocates Today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected “the premise … that Minor Leaguers are not paid a living wage.”



"Most Minor League baseball players work second jobs because their annual salaries are insufficient to make ends meet. The commissioner makes an annual salary of $17.5 million. His suggestion that Minor League pay is acceptable is both callous and false." - Advocates for Minor Leaguers

This comes after a $185 million class-action lawsuit settlement was announced. The lawsuit claimed that Major League Baseball violated minimum wage laws and overtime regulations for Minor League Baseball players.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Major League Baseball will pay $185 million to settle the federal class-action lawsuit filed by minor league players who sought pay for minimum-wage and overtime violations by teams, pending a judge approving the settlement, according to a document filed in court today.

The battle for fair minor league pay continues as both Major League Baseball and minor league player representatives dispute the issue. It will be interesting to see how Major League Baseball handles this situation.

Minor League baseball players have been advocating for a fair wage for many years. With the recent comments made by Commissioner Rob Manfred, there is cause for concern.

Many Minor Leaguers are often not paid enough to make ends meet and often have to take on second jobs. This is an issue that Major League Baseball needs to take action on if they want to continue to grow the game.

The Minor Leaguers won a huge settlement earlier this month that pays thousands of players compensation for violations of minimum wage laws. This is a big step forward, but there is still a lot to be done.

All that the MLB needs to do is to be able to come up with a system that ensures every player in the Minor Leagues is paid well enough to live on. Many players have spoken out about being paid as little as $10,000 a year.

Yesterday, Rob Manfred said he “rejects the premise” that players don’t make a living wage while over 60% of minor leaguers earn less than the federal poverty line.



washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/… In this op-ed I wrote back in April, I called on MLB to pay minor leaguers a living wage.Yesterday, Rob Manfred said he “rejects the premise” that players don’t make a living wage while over 60% of minor leaguers earn less than the federal poverty line. In this op-ed I wrote back in April, I called on MLB to pay minor leaguers a living wage.Yesterday, Rob Manfred said he “rejects the premise” that players don’t make a living wage while over 60% of minor leaguers earn less than the federal poverty line.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/…

Hopefully, the MLB and Minor League Advocates can sort this mess out soon to potentially save Minor League baseball.

