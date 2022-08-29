Breaking News: MLB Players Association moves to unionize minor leaguers, opens door for membership after years of resistance

Earlier this morning, the MLB Players Association announced they are starting to explore methods of unionizing minor league baseball players. If this were to go through, it would shake up Major League Baseball.

Joon Lee @joonlee



"The time is now because major league and minor league players let us know the time is now"

The Players Association is looking for minor league baseball players to join their union. This would give minor leaguers rights they have never had before and allow those rights to be negotiated by the Players Association. Once enough minor league players agree to this, Major League Baseball would then recognize those players as union members.

MLBPA Communications @MLBPA_News #FairBall The Major League Baseball Players Association has launched a campaign to unionize Minor League Players across the country #1u The Major League Baseball Players Association has launched a campaign to unionize Minor League Players across the country #1u #FairBall https://t.co/DDq4Q8NOXI

What this means is that, like major leaguers, minor league players would have their own bargaining rights. This would then potentially solve some of the major issues that the minor leagues have today. Minor League Baseball is often overlooked by the MLB, and this would give them much more say in all areas of the sport.

The vast gap of treatment between minor league baseball and the MLB

The Major League Baseball life seems lavish. Of course, players continue to work extremely hard, but the majority do not seem to have many financial struggles. The minimum salary in Major League Baseball in $700 thousand, which is a ton when looking at it outside of professional sports. This amount of money should allow any player to find a place to stay in any location and be able to live very comfortably.

Things are much different in the minor leagues, however, with pay and treatment being much lower. The maximum salary for a minor leaguer that has not spent time in the MLB is $700 per week. This is for a Triple-A player, who is at the highest level of the MiLB. Rookie and Short-Season A players earn just $400 per week.

Keep in mind that they do not get paid for the off-season, where they still have to work and train for the spring and summer. Professional baseball players also work more than 40 hours a week, so this salary is well under minimum wage. Most can not even afford to pay rent, thus having to stay with host families in the local area.

Unionizing Minor League Baseball will be the first step for these players to receive fair treatment. This will not be an easy transition, however, and Major League Baseball will most likely attempt to fight back.

