"I made less than $12,000 last year which is in fact not a livable wage" "We are making pennies" - Minor League Players share their salaries to dispute claims made by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

Baseball has the most robust minor league system of any North American sport, but many feel the MLB does not support them enough financially. Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, rejected the notion that minor league players are not paid a living wage. It did not take long for players across the country to come out and share their stories to dispute that claim.

The issue of player pay has dominated the minor leagues for some time now. This assertion from Rob Manfred shows there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The Advocates for Minor Leaguers group represents the interests of minor league players and posted this response to Rob Manfred on Twitter.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers @MiLBAdvocates Today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected "the premise … that Minor Leaguers are not paid a living wage."



Our response: Today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected “the premise … that Minor Leaguers are not paid a living wage.” Our response: https://t.co/LXAcdxy2zE

Individual players also stepped up and shared their salaries in order to provide insight into their financial situations.

Hannah Keyser @HannahRKeyser Asked Rob Manfred if his owners don't pay minor leaguers a living wage because they can't afford to or because they aren't interested in doing so.

"I reject the premise that they're not paying a living wage," Manfred said.



Aiden McIntyre @A_McIntyre50 I made less than $12,000 last year which is in fact not a livable wage 🤡

Stories like this have become all too common across the minor leagues. Britt Ghiroli of "The Athletic" reported on the conditions that many players are living in via a tweet.

Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli ‘We are making pennies’: For many minor leaguers, unpaid offseasons prove more grueling than the actual seasons theathletic.com/3130271/2022/0… ‘We are making pennies’: For many minor leaguers, unpaid offseasons prove more grueling than the actual seasons theathletic.com/3130271/2022/0…

Minor league player pay has been a major topic in the baseball world for the last few years. These recent comments from Rob Manfred reignited the conversation and brought it to a major stage.

MLB fans want more financial support for minor league players

The All-Star Futures Game is made up of Minor League players.

The MLB would not be the same league without its developmental system. If the players who make up that developmental system are not compensated properly, the entire system will be in jeopardy. There is no shortage of stories about players who do not earn enough money.

Jorge Castillo @jorgecastillo Bill Shaikin @BillShaikin Rob Manfred on minor league player salaries: "I reject the premise that they are not paid even a living wage." My cousin makes $1,950 a month in Double-A lol

Whether it is second-hand stories or players putting their names and reputations on the line, many are stepping up. The only way this situation can be resolved is with all sides sharing their stories and seeking ways to improve.

Eric Cole, who plays for a Kansas City Royals minor league affiliate, shared his salary.

Hannah Keyser @HannahRKeyser Asked Rob Manfred if his owners don't pay minor leaguers a living wage because they can't afford to or because they aren't interested in doing so.

"I reject the premise that they're not paying a living wage," Manfred said.



Eric Cole @criceole8 I made $11,000 last year

Some fans question why these players who have a dream job are complaining. This is a viewpoint that Aiden McIntyre, a pitcher in the Oakland Athletics developmental system, responded to eloquently.

Aiden McIntyre @A_McIntyre50 To be clear, MiLB players can be grateful for the chance to chase their dreams while also stating that making less than $12,000 a year isn’t a livable wage. To be clear, MiLB players can be grateful for the chance to chase their dreams while also stating that making less than $12,000 a year isn’t a livable wage.

Most fans around the MLB support the idea that minor league players should be paid a livable wage. Many claim it will only benefit the major league counterparts downline. If the larger teams like the New York Yankees invest more into their developmental structures, they could reap huge future benefits. The better players are treated by a team, the better chance they have at playing their best.

Rob Bentley @Rob_Bentley7 @A_McIntyre50 I will never understand why teams don’t see a competitive advantage to taking care of their minor leaguers. @A_McIntyre50 I will never understand why teams don’t see a competitive advantage to taking care of their minor leaguers.

Rob Manfred may not understand the struggles these minor league players are facing. While this is may not be his fault, many fans think it is something he should work on.

Kim Arias @kim_karias @MiLBAdvocates @KyleAGlaser Let’s see if Manfred can live off of $1600 monthly in todays economy to include caring for a family. MILB players need a great support system to survive. @MiLBAdvocates @KyleAGlaser Let’s see if Manfred can live off of $1600 monthly in todays economy to include caring for a family. MILB players need a great support system to survive.

Most would agree that the MLB needs to do a better job with the extremely expansive minor league system. While it is a huge issue to tackle with no easy answers, fans and players at least want to see an effort being made.

