Paige Spiranac roasts her own 'big bass boom' moves in latest post

Paige Spiranac roasted her own Big Bass boom moves on social media. Spiranac is a social media influencer by profession, and she uploads all her life-related and golf-related updates on her social handles. Recently, she took to her Instagram page to share about an interesting game she tried her hand at, and the diva made pun-intended comments on her gaming skills.

The SportsGrids' Instagram page shared a short video of S[iranac playing the game and her fishing moves in the game. The game is called Big Bass Bonanza, and it could be played like a reel with only 10p per spin. The video also carried a promo code with Paige’s first name, and to sign up for the game, one has to register with Stake Us. The post also carried a caption that read:

“Big Bass boom delivered last night. But tonight? It might get wild. Episode 2 drops at 8 pm ET- Kick.com/ LasPaigeas. Play with Paige at Stake.us - promo code Paige.”

Later, Spiranac reshared this post as her Instagram story.

Paige Spiranac ( via Paige Spiranac's Instagram story)

Three days before this post, the retired golfer was seen on the greens trying out her luck. She wore a grey jumpsuit which had a back cutout with pink gloves. Spiranac shared a total of four photos on her Instagram handle, and the post was captioned:

“I hit my very first golf ball on this range and all these years later it's still one of my favorite places.”

On Wednesday, the golf influencer also attended the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, where Rory McIlroy won the tournament.

Paige Spiranac shared her experience of playing more golf in 2024

Paige Spiranac took to Instagram to share about her playing experience in 2024. She shared five pictures of herself and added that she played more golf in 2024 as compared to other years and promised to share more about golf on her social media handles. She said:

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward.”

Spiranac currently plays only at the Creator Classic, which is a golf tournament for social media influencers.

