Paige Spiranac rocks a white floral robe as she gets done with her "2026 calendar" photoshoot

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular golf content creators, known for her vlogs on new golf courses and different golfing challenges. Spiranac also has an account on Passes, a platform where fans can talk to her by purchasing a monthly subscription. Recently, Spirinac updated her fans that she is finished with her 2026 calendar photoshoot.

On September 14, the YouTuber posted a few Instagram stories while wearing a white robe with a flowery pattern. On her first Instagram story, she can be seen getting ready for the photoshoot, with makeup, a hair straightener, and other items on her table. Spiranac informed followers that she is wearing this for the 2026 photo shoot. The caption for the IG Story stated,

"Then I shot my 2026 calendar!"

Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Spiranac's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @_paige.renee)

Aside from that, Paige Spiranac also teased her fans about the session in her subsequent Instagram story. She is seen holding a cake in her hand, claiming that each month has a different theme. Spiranac also informs followers that the robe and slippers she wears in the IG Story were not included in the photoshoot. The caption in the Instagram story read,

"Every month has its own theme, which is fun! The robe and slippers not included lol."

Talking more about the Instagram story, here's a look at it, too:

Still taken from Spiranac's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @_paige.renee)

Aside from that, Paige Spiranac recently also talked about Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup, naming one golfer who should have been on the team.

Paige Spiranac shows disappointment with Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup

Truist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

All the golfers for the 2025 Ryder Cup have been confirmed. Among all of the qualifications and captain picks, one golfer who was widely speculated to be joining the Bethpage Black Golf Club as a player was Keegan Bradley. The Team USA captain was supposed to be a member of the team, but he ultimately chose someone else.

Interestingly, Paige Spiranac was one of those who wanted Keegan Bradley to be the playing captain. She alleged that this is the second Ryder Cup in a row in which Bradley was supposed to be a member of the team but backed out. Spiranac made an X post about this, which read,

"Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain.

Talking about Keegan Bradley's golf picks for the tournament, they include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns.

