Paige Spiranac's Creator Classic rival shares 'horrible day' on golf course

Sabrina Andolpho had a rough round at the Lost City Golf Club on June 20, 2025. She shared a photo on her Instagram story showing her scoreboard with a total score of 78, 6-over par. Her round featured 39 on the front nine and 39 on the back.

Andolpho is also a teammate of Paige Spiranac in the Creator League. Their team plays under Golf Girl Games, the media brand co-founded by Andolpho. She kicked off her round with consecutive bogeys on holes 1 and 2, both par 4s. She managed a par on the third but dropped another shot on the par-5 4th.

Andolpho managed pars on holes 5 and 6 as well, but the par-5 seventh cost her with a bogey, and she closed the front nine with two pars on 8 and 9. Meanwhile, she reflected on it through her Instagram story, writing:

"Horrible day on the course."

Sabrina Andolpho's Instagram story after her round at the Lost City Golf Club

On the back nine, Andolpho hit a bogey on the 10th and 11th. After a par on the 12th, she bogeyed the par-3 13th. She balanced her play with consecutive pars on 14 and 15 but gave away another shot on the 16th. However, she closed the back nine with two pars.

Before that, Sabrina Andolpho appeared at the 2025 Creator Classic at the Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 7. She teamed up with Marques Brownlee and Sean Walsh. The trio shot +3 over eight holes and tied for the lead. They entered the sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole but lost, finishing with a triple bogey.

Sabrina Andolpho: All you need to know about the PGA Tour Creator Classic star

Earlier this year, Sabrina Andolpho appeared at the Creative Classic alongside Paige Spiranac, Nadeshot, Josh Richards, Marques Brownlee, and Dude Perfect. She is a rising name in golf content creators.

In addition to her YouTube channel Golf Girl Games, Andolpho also founded Sap Sport LLC and serves as a brand ambassador. She has been working under contract with Takomo Golf since 2023 and took the full-time ambassador role at LLB Golf in 2024.

Before starting her journey in content creation, Andolpho studied at Florida Gulf Coast University. However, after an early stint, she completed her Bachelor's degree in marketing at Barry University between 2018 and 2021. While at Berry, Andolpho appeared in multiple tournaments.

Sabrina Andolpho posted a freshman stroke average of 77.07. She carded a career-low round of 69 at the BarryU Invite and wrapped 2020 with a 78.14 average. Her season was highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Lady Moc Golf Classic. Next year, in 2021, she secured a tie for 16th at the Lynn Women's Invitational.

