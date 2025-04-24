Who is Sabrina Andolpho? All you need to know about the PGA Tour Creator Classic star

Sabrina Andolpho recognises herself as a content creator, entrepreneur, and golf media influencer on LinkedIn. She co-founded the YouTube channel called the Golf Girl Games, that brings women's golf into the spotlight. Primarily, she was a student of Barry University, pursuing her bachelor's degree in marketing from 2019 to 2021.

Previously, Andolpho studied at Florida Gulf Coast University from 2017 to 2018. Andolpho is also the owner of Sab Sport LLC from 2022 to date. She also works as the brand ambassador of Takomo Golf for a contractual role from 2023 and L.A.B Golf for a full-time role from 2024.

Her hometown is Boynton Beach, FL, and she is the daughter of Peter and Julie Andolpho. From 2020 to 2021, she played six tournaments as a high school junior. She also tied for 16th at the Lynn Women's Invitational and finished her season with a score average of 78.24. In 2020, she played five events and landed in 21st place at the Lady Moc Golf Classic. She finished 2020 with a stroke average of 78.14.

She also shot a career low of 69 at the BarryU Invite and ended her freshman season with a 77.07 stroke average in 2019.

Currently, Andolpho will join the field of the Creator Classic, which will take place before the Truist Championship. The field will also have Paige Spiranac, Nadeshot, Josh Richards, Marques Brownlee, Dude Perfect, and more. The field will have four celebs and eight golf content creators. Each celeb will be paired with two content creators, which gives four teams to play from holes 10 to 17. The top two teams will have a playoff for the hole 18.

Sabrina Andolpho shared about her commentator experience at the Black Desert Championship

Sabrina Andolpho shared a post on her Instagram handle in March, sharing about her commentator experience at the Black Desert Championship. She added that she was on the side of Cailyn Henderson. Her words were:

“What an amazing opportunity @golfgirlgames_ had this week! We were offered 1 LPGA sponsorship exemption into the Black Desert Resort championship and had 3 amazing female pros play for the spot. We can’t wait for you guys to see this video! I loved being on the commentator side of this with my girl @chendo23 .. What a day! #golf #golfer.”

This wasn't her first outing at the Black Desert Resort. She shared eleven pictures with her girl gang at the Black Desert Resort in November and wrote a caption that read:

“What an amazing week in Utah! This content is going to be unreal. We filmed at @blackdesertresort on day 1 and WOW. We couldn’t have picked a better day to rock the camo outfits. GGG camo hats & visors are now live! #golf #golflife.”

Apart from these, Andolpho shares many more posts from her golf-related outings and course ventures on her Instagram handle, which flaunts 291k followers.

