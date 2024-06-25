Paige Spiranac's super fan tattoos her autograph on his arm

Paige Spiranac recently shared a picture of a fan who tattooed her autograph on his bicep. The fan had asked her for an autograph, and just an hour later, he showed her the freshly inked tattoo.

Spiranac was highly elated by the kind gesture and posed for a picture with the fan. She posted the picture on her X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing her happiness.

"Met Tony at an @xgolfamerica event where he asked me to sign his arm. An hour later he comes back with it tattooed on him!," she wrote in the caption.

Paige Spiranac is an internet sensation with an enormous fan base across all her social media platforms. She boasts a fabulous fanbase of one million followers on X and four million on Instagram. In addition, she is fairly active on YouTube, where she constantly shares her golfing videos.

Spiranac also owns a website called OnlyPaige, a subscription-based platform for fans to enjoy golf-related content. Her website charges $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The monthly package lets fans enjoy golf instruction courses, live streams with her, and behind-the-scenes photos and videos. Meanwhile, the annual package includes surprise gifts from Paige and early access to new products. Fans can even earn invitations to special events with the annual subscription.

Paige Spiranac plays golf with Colt Knost

Paige Spiranac recently played a few golf shots with Colt Knost in Indiana. She posted a video on her Instagram story, showcasing the fun she had with Knost.

Spiranac played golf professionally during the early days of her career. However, over time, her interest in modeling increased, leading her to switch paths. Despite this, the social media sensation still enjoys playing the game and sharing valuable tips with her fans.

In her recent Instagram story, Spiranac teased more exciting content for her fans. She posted a stunning mirror selfie in a beautiful black dress, writing, "So much fun content coming!"

Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story @_paige.renee

Paige Spiranac loves to entertain fans with golfing videos, and she recently uploaded a video of her golf outing on YouTube. In the video, she struggled to get the ball into the tee hole, describing it as her "worst hole ever" experience.

Speaking of her experience, Spiranac said

"I will say there's no worse feeling as a golfer than hitting a good shot and not knowing where your ball went. And there's like a part of you that wants to check to see if you made it or not, and then you didn't, and now you're like. Okay, great now, I'm just off the green somewhere I don't know where I am at." (2:46)

It is important to note that Paige Spiranac has 420K subscribers on her YouTube channel. She is also pretty active on Snapchat and Facebook.