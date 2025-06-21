Paige Spiranac says "there is no excuse" after she follows up on her "hot take" by uploading a golf tutorial

Paige Spiranac caught attention after posting a golf tutorial on X. She shared a video on June 21 with a humorous caption, showing how to fix a ball mark the right way.

She used a tee to push the grass back toward the centre of the mark and tapped it down using her putter. She advised not to lift the turf upwards, as it can damage the roots.

Spirinac captioned her video:

"Now there is no excuse."

Spiranac had penned a similar message on X that read:

"Hot take. If you can’t fix your ball mark on the green, you shouldn’t be allowed to play. It takes two seconds to do and requires no skill."

Paige Spiranac, at the Creator Classic at the Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 7, played in a three-person team with Tyler Toney, Matt Scharff. The trip finished tied at +8 over eight holes. They entered the playoff and finished third, behind Josh Richard's team. Although they didn't win the event, Spirinac's play was highlighted by several putts inside 10 feet on many par-4s.

Spirinac was also present at the Grass League Par-3 night tournament in Arizona in early May. She served as digital host and brand ambassador at high high-stakes, LED-lit par-3 event.

In one of her remarkable moments from the course, she stuck her tee shot inside five feet while standing among a live crowd and talked about her role at the Grass league.

Paige Spiranac took the grass League leadership role and the Blue Tees campaign

In May, Paige Spiranac joined the Grass league's front office as a strategic advisor.

Her new role deals with brand development, digital marketing, sponsorship acquisition and talent scouting. Reflecting on her new position, Spiranac said(via Grass League):

I’ll be touching a bunch of different aspects of the business,” she said via Grass League.

“It’s really exciting for me because those are passions I’ve had within my own business, so now to be able to use my expertise with Grass League is something I’m really looking forward to."

The grass League, in its sophomore season, is famous for its nighttime events on LED-lit par 3 courses. Teams compete in a two-player format. After a successful launch in Tempe, Arizona, last year at Grass Clippings, it has expanded to California in 2025 with upcoming events for Goat Hill Park.

Paige Spiranac has also partnered with Blue Tees Golf, a golf tech brand known for delivering high-performance gear at affordable prices. Their newest global campaign, 'Play with Paige' invites and to enter a sweepstakes via the Blue tees GAME app. It offers a chance to win a round of golf with Spiranac.

