Paige Spiranac shares her "good hair day" with her 1M X followers while posing in black

Paige Spiranac often makes headlines for her fashion on the golf course. She is one of the most followed golf influencers on social media. The American boasts around 1 million followers on her X (formerly Twitter) account, where she keeps updating her fans about her day-to-day activities.

On April 6, Paige Spiranac's post grabbed the people's attention. Enjoying the weekend, she posted a selfie, flaunting her hair. Sharing the snap, Spiranac wrote:

"Good hair day"

Paige Spiranac was styled in a black top in the picture, while her blonde hair had curls in it. She often became the talk of the town for social media posts, and just last week, her other post was in the headlines.

While having a FaceTime with one of her friends, Samantha Marks, Paige Spiranac’s t-shirt had a unique three-word message. Her friend shared a post on her X account, sharing the Spiranac picture, in which she is styled in a grey t-shirt, which has a message which reads,

"Yes, they're real."

Marks shared the post with the caption:

"when you are on FaceTime with @PaigeSpiranac and notice her shirt"

Later, Spiranac reshared it.

Aside from her X account, Paige Spiranac is also pretty active on Instagram, where she boasts 4 million followers.

Paige Spiranac shares "the complete putting guide" with fans

Last week, on her YouTube channel, where Paige Spiranac boasts around 442K subscribers, she posted a guide for the fans about putting. From time to time, she provides her fans valuable advice about golf.

In her recent video, titled "How to Putt: The Complete Putting Guide", Spiranac had some amazing content for golf fans. The video has so far garnered 66K views on YouTube.

Ahead of 2025, on November 18, 2024, Paige Spiranac shared a post on her Instagram handle, talking about the fans' complaints for not posting more golf-related content. She wrote:

"I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever."

In the same post, Spiranac promised the fans that she would post more golf content on her social media handle. She wrote;

"I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward."

Notably, aside from X, YouTube, and Instagram, Paige Spiranac also has an account on the Passes, where fans can have access to her content by subscribing. She shares her golf-related content, travel, lifestyle, and also some behind-the-scenes content on the platform.

