Paige Spiranac shares honest opinion about her big screen debut with $440M-worth Adam Sandler

Paige Spiranac has opened up about her surprise Hollywood debut in Happy Gilmore 2, revealing how a fake casting post online unexpectedly helped her land the role.

Ad

Spiranac, who has over four million Instagram followers, plays a character named Wendy, a simulator attendant at a sporting goods store. Her scene appears early in the film, where Sandler’s character smashes a ball through the golf simulator screen, leaving her stunned as the crowd erupts in cheers.

Unlike several professional golfers who appear in the movie as themselves, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jack Nicklaus, Paige Spiranac takes on a fictional role. She shared the story behind her casting, revealing that the opportunity wasn’t the result of a formal audition.

Ad

Trending

"There was a fake casting announcement that was posted to X a long time ago, and I jokingly said I was ready with a picture of me recreating the iconic Happy Place scene, and the post went viral! I didn't think much about it or that it would actually get me a small role, but then my agent told me I would be in the movie," Spiranac told SI Swimsuit.

Ad

Speaking about her time on set, Spiranac admitted she was nervous to film opposite the $440 million-worth Sandler (via Celebrity Net Worth) but praised the veteran actor for making things easy.

"The most nerve-wracking part was that I would be filming my scene alongside Adam Sandler, who I’ve admired for as long as I can remember. But he was so kind, humble and down-to-earth that it made the experience so easy and fun! I didn’t have many lines, but I made sure I had them all down perfectly!"

Ad

Spiranac also hinted at a potential acting career after her role in the movie.

Paige Spiranac opens up about her struggles with golf and mental hurdles

Paige Spiranac recently reflected on her complicated relationship with golf, revealing why she stepped away from the professional side of the game. Although she began competing at the amateur level in 2010, her journey to the LPGA Tour ended when she failed to secure her tour card.

Ad

While she didn’t pursue a full-time playing career, Spiranac stayed active in the golf world through media and content creation. She became one of the most recognizable online personalities in golf and currently serves on the PGA Tour Creator Council. She’s also appeared in two of the three Creator Classic events hosted by the Tour.

In a video shared on X, Paige Spiranac explained how golf-related anxiety played a major role in her decision to walk away from competitive play.

Ad

“I have a really toxic love-hate relationship with the game of golf,”

She admitted, adding that she constantly battled anxiety on the course and often felt mentally defeated.

"My mind always won, and I was weak and I could just never overcome that feeling."

Paige Spiranac described golf as both addictive and emotionally draining, saying a bad day on the course could leave her feeling like a "worthless human being". She also revealed that she’s now working with a therapist to rebuild a healthier connection with the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More