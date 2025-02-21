Paige Spiranac shares “hot take” on how each player's tee box should be decided

Paige Spiranac has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share her opinion on how the tee boxes golfers play on the course should be decided. She gave suggestions on how to improve the pace of play and make the playing experience more enjoyable for golfers.

Spiranac is a former pro golfer turned golf instructor who turned pro in 2015 and played in the developmental Cactus Tour, securing her only tour victory. The 31-year-old golf instructor finished in second place at Legacy in Phoenix, Arizona, and competed in an LPGA qualifying tournament in 2016.

Paige Spiranac uploaded a video on X. In the video, she shared her thoughts on how one's tee box should be decided. She captioned the tweet:

The smokin hot take of the day : the tee box you play should be decided by your handicap

According to Spiranac, a more structured approach to tee selections, where golfers should select their tee boxes based on their skill level, not personal preference. She said,

“Oh, this one’s gonna ruffle some feathers. The tee box that you play in a golf box should be decided by your handicap, not your personal preference. If you show up to the golf course without a handicap, then you should play the forward tees. If you wanna play the tips then you have to be a sub-three handicap,” Spiranac said.

The former professional golfer believes this approach will speed up the rounds, as golfers would play from tee boxes suited to their abilities. She also believes it will make the game more enjoyable.

“I think this will improve pace of play and people will have a lot more fun and it will also take away the decision on where they want to play or not play, it is decided by your handicap. And if you want to play forward, fine, but you can’t play back until you improve your handicap. That’s my hot take.”

The American golf instructor retired from professional golf in 2019 and has since become one of golf’s biggest influencers. She regularly posts golf-related content on her social media platforms, where she has amassed millions of followers.

Paige Spiranac shares a new YouTube video covering the basics of the golf swing

Paige Spiranac has a YouTube channel where she teaches her subscribers how to improve their golf game. In her most recent video, the American golf instructor provides tips on how to perfect the golf swing.

She introduces the video by saying:

“Hello everyone, so, we’re talking about the golf swing. We’re gonna start with the basics. So, grip and set up.”

Still from Paige Spiranac's YouTube video, Image Source: YouTube/@Paige Spiranac

In the video, Paige Spiranac showed her audience the differences between the 10-finger grip or baseball grip and the Overlap grip. She acknowledged that the overlap grip is her favorite method of holding the golf club and also showed her subscribers an alternative grip called the Interlock.

The 31-year-old golf instructor’s YouTube channel has 438,000 subscribers, while her Instagram page has four million followers and she has one million followers on X.

