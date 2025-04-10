Paige Spiranac shares image from her "Wednesday at Augusta" while posing a question to her 1M X followers

Paige Spiranac wore a white outfit on Wednesday (April 9) at the Augusta National Golf Club, the host venue of the Masters Tournament. The first major will be held from Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13.

On Wednesday, a Par 3 Contest was held at Augusta. Columbia's Nico Echavarria won the event in playoffs against J.J. Spaun with a birdie on the second playoff hole.

Spiranac also attended the event and shared an image in a white crocheted dress with floral detailing along the neckline and waist. She styled the look with a straw hat with a green ribbon having the Masters logo. She captioned the post:

"Wednesday at Augusta. Who is winning tomorrow?"

Notably, in March, Spiranac had predicted after Rory McIlroy's win at the Players Championship that he'd go on to win the Masters tournament this year.

"Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening," she wrote.

Spiranac is one of the top golf influencers and has amassed over 10 million followers on various social platforms, including one million on X and four million on Instagram.

Paige Spiranac shares tips on putting in her recent YouTube video

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Paige Spiranac shared complete tips on putting, including grip techniques, stance, green reading, stroke mechanics, and drills for speed and tempo control. She started with gripping techniques and said there are many ways to grip a putter, adding that her preferred grip involves running her left index finger down her right hand.

Spiranac advised beginners to avoid starting with the claw grip and instead experiment with traditional styles first. Advocating for smooth motion during putting, she said (6:29- 6:35):

"If you're locked out you really can't have any movement with your wrists and that's kind of the key the secret to really good putting."

She compared grip pressure to holding a baby bird, firm enough not to drop it and gentle enough not to crush it.

About stance and setup, Paige Spiranac suggested golfers to keep the feet shoulder-width apart, bending from the hips and letting the arms naturally hang. Diving into green reading, she advised to observe the environment and judge how water would flow across the green. Emphasizing the speed control, she said (16:53-17:29):

"Speed control is so incredibly important, because you could have the correct break, but if you hit it too hard, I'm sure you've heard people say this, that you hit it through the break."

"If you hit it too short, obviously you're not even gonna give yourself a shot to make the putt. So again, yes, reading greens is very, very important, but it doesn't matter if your speed control is all wrong," she added.

At the end of the video, Spiranac shared two helpful drills to build feel and control. She suggested the Goldilocks drill to build speed control by hitting putts too hard, too soft, and just right, and the Collar Drill by putting close to the green's edge without overshooting.

Paige Spiranac has 442k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

