Paige Spiranac shines in all black outfit at the Super Bowl LIX opening night

Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac recently attended Super Bowl LIX's Opening Night on Monday, February 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The event is also known as the "Media Day" where media interacts with the teams competing in the Super Bowl.

In her Instagram stories, Spiranac could be seen posing with a bright smile in a black turtleneck dress with a sleek black belt at the event. She wrote:

"Opening night @sportsgridtv"

In another clip, Paige could be seen holding a microphone branded with "Las Paigeas" and said:

"So, this is the behind the scenes of opening night at the big game. Right now, we have the chiefs player sitting in there, nice little boots and it's quite hectic to say the least."

Trending

She also shared a blooper in the filming of that clip. In another story, she hinted at her further involvement or coverage of the event and wrote:

"More to come in the next couple of days!"

Paige Spiranac shines in a black outfit at the Super Bowl LIX opening night (Credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram)

Expand Tweet

The Super Bowl LIX will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The match will be played between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams faced each other in the 2023 Super Bowl where the Chiefs won 38-35.

Paige Spiranac celebrates her golf influencer journey of 10 years

In a YouTube video posted by Paige Spiranac in January, she reflected on her golf influencer journey of 10 years. She highlighted her growth, challenges, and immense gratitude for those who supported her.

Talking about her initial years of creating golf content, she said (13:58- 14:06):

"And when I first started doing this, I had no idea what I was doing. And I was this insecure, emotional 21-year-old with no media training and no path to follow."

Spiranac added that the turning point came in 2015 after she was featured on the "Total Frat Move" website, skyrocketing her followers from 500 to over 100,000 overnight.

"As we're coming on this 10-year anniversary, everyone always said that my 15 minutes (of fame) would be up. And it's 10 years later," she said (11:31).

Spiranac shared the power of social media connection and said (16:26-16:38):

"One of my favorite things about social media is the bond and the relatability. Because sometimes we are stuck in our own emotions.And we don't know how we're feeling or going something we feel often alone with our feelings. And then you see someone who is able to verbalize out loud how we are feeling. And you feel seen for the first time."

Paige Spiranac is one of the most followed golf influencers with over 10 million followers across social media platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback