Paige Spiranac takes on the Golden Tee challenge proving golf skills extend to video games

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac performed a very interesting challenge once again in her latest social media effort. The internet star went on to play nine holes of golf on the video game Golden Tee.

Following that, Spiranac attempted to outperform her game score by going out on the actual course. She took this action to see if she could play golf on Golden Tee more skillfully than she could as a real golfer.

Right before she began the challenge, Paige Spiranac said:

“I think I’m going to be a better golfer.”

She decided to play at the TPC Scottsdale for the video game portion of the challenge. She didn’t like her avatar's attire there, which consisted of trousers and a polo shirt that was not "Paige approved".

As the YouTube video that she shared with her 361,000 followers progressed, it became clear that she was a very skilled Golden Tee player. Not just that, right after the eighth hole, she even went on to say:

“If I birdie this hole, there’s no shot that I will play this well on a real golf course.”

Spiranac finished with a nine-hole score of six under par on the Golden Tee. Six-under is the greatest nine-hole score she claims to have ever shot.

Then, she decided to play on a par three course to make "a ton of birdies". Even though she performed better than most and gave it a real fight, six-under for nine holes was ultimately too much to conquer.

Paige Spiranac tried her luck in the hole-in-one Challenge

A week ago, Paige Spiranac challenged herself by trying to make a hole-in-one shot in a given number of ways. The 30-year-old attempted the challenge with 25 golf balls. The golf course on which Spiranac was undertaking her challenge was not disclosed.

Nonetheless, she characterized the hole as an 80-yard par-3 that is downhill. She also chose to begin using her 50th wedge in her starting attempts.

After a few tries at hitting overly far shots, she changed clubs and went with her pitching wedge. Her strokes became much more accurate and closer to the hole with this club.

Paige Spiranac hit many balls, left and right, within three feet of the hole with her throwing wedge. Unfortunately, she did not make even a single hole-in-one score with all 25 balls. Nonetheless, she did feel that she may have succeeded if given fifty tries.

It may be noted that she shared the entire video of her attempt on her YouTube channel, and the video garnered more than 30,000 views in the first nine hours.