Paige Spiranac takes on 'side quest' as a food vlogger, rates herself 9.7

Paige Spiranac temporarily swapped her golf clubs for a kitchen whisk as a 'side quest' as a food blogger. She recently visited Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans where she made "beignets," a local favorite.

Ad

In a recent video on X, the golf influencer could be seen in a kitchen with a green and white apron with the text "Cafe Du Monde." In the initial frames, she could be seen holding a metal sifter with powdered sugar. In the next few frames, she talked to her fans, showing them freshly fried pastries and narrated her experience. She said:

"So I just finished making my beautiful beignets at Cafe Du Monde, which is a New Orleans staple. You have to try them out. It is my first time and I couldn't be more excited to dig into this pillowy, sugary goodness. So let's give it a taste test."

Ad

Trending

She then picked up a beignet and took a bite as powdered sugar coated her mouth. She reviewed her beignets and rated them a 9.7.

"Flavorness, I'm giving that a 9.2. The powdered sugar, I'm giving that a 10. Overall deliciousness, we're rating this really high. I'm giving this a 9.7. You have to try them out," she said.

She captioned her post:

"Side quest : food vlogger"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Spiranac is a golf content creator and is one of the most followed golf influencers on social media. She has more than 10 million followers on various platforms including 4 million on Instagram and 3.6 million on Facebook.

Paige Spiranac explains her journey to golf creator in a YouTube video

In a recent video on YouTube on her channel, Paige Spiranac explained how she got into golf influencer culture. The 31-year-old attended college at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She played golf during her college years.

Ad

Talking about it, she said:

"And so when I got to my senior year of college and I realized that maybe I just didn't have the passion for it or I was just lacking the passion at that time, it was really disheartening because it's everything you've worked for, for such a long time. All of the sacrifice and it just wasn't happening in the way that I envisioned it. And so I was really down on myself. (2:37-2:53)"

Ad

Ad

Paige Spiranac said that until then she had solely focused on golf which didn't let her explore other professional opportunities. She further shared that she started coaching and running junior golf camps and eventually won a Colorado Match Play Tournament. She said that the turnaround came when she was featured on Total Frat Move. Talking about the experience, she said:

"And so someone wrote an article about me and it ended up going viral. I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers overnight. News outlets were reaching out to me. Companies were reaching out to me. And this was really the start of the influencer culture in other industries." (5:49-6:10)

Ad

Spiranac further shared that influencers until then were prevalent in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and fitness but not sports. She said that her influencer journey started out of necessity because she wanted to play golf despite having no money.

Paige Spiranac has 438k subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she regularly posts about golf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback