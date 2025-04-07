Paige Spiranac teases 2025 Masters with Green Jacket-inspired outfit

Paige Spiranac, like much of the golf world now, is excited for the Masters. After the final tournaments over the weekend, the golf world is virtually all headed to Augusta National for the first Major of the year and perhaps the most prestigious.

The color green is almost synonymous with the event at this point. Not only is the grass a stunning green, but the logo features green and yellow. It's only fitting, then, that Spiranac's pre-tournament Instagram story showcases a dress featuring the same brilliant rye green that is associated with the distinguished Green Jacket awarded to the winner of the Masters every year.

She captioned her photo:

"Happy Masters Week!"

Paige Spiranac's story of herself ahead of the Masters week - Source: via @_paige-renee on Instagram

Spiranac was decked out in a green dress that went down to just above her knees. She paired it with a farmer's hat with the tournament logo for a perfect outfit to prepare for the Augusta National trip.

The former NCAA Division I golfer has been posting things in anticipation of this very week, and now it's finally arrived. Spiranac has shared numerous things on various social media platforms, but she is not expected to be anything but a fan and spectator on Thursday morning.

Many of the best golfers in the world will be playing, including reigning champion Scottie Scheffler. He'll be up against Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, and others.

Scottie Scheffler defends Masters menu

As the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler has to formulate the menu for the 2025 Masters Champions dinner. That means he's feeding Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, and all the other former champions who shall be attending the event.

Scottie Scheffler defended his second dinner menu at Augusta (Image via Imagn)

His menu got some flak from fans in the golf world, but the World No. 1 has defended his choices via Irish Star:

"I mean, I really love the appetizers. I think my dad's meatballs are on the menu, and the sliders are the way I like 'em. It's my favorite foods, haven't quite changed too much but there's a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff. I think there's a meatball and ravioli type of dish that was always my favorite thing growing up."

He continued:

"Then the soup, my coach (Randy Smith) makes the best chilli. So I think they are trying to use his recipe for the chilli inspiration. So that's really fun, those two things, and then I think we're doing ribeye again, and some red fish and tequila and bourbon this time."

Spiranac approved of Scheffler's menu for the Champions Dinner as she tweeted:

"10/10"

Despite the controversy, Paige Spiranac believes it's a good menu. Scheffler also feels that way, and he is excited about a few specific items he's bringing to the table this week.

