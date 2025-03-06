Paige Spiranac warns of an ongoing scam that tries to exploit her grief over her lost dog: "Block and report"

Paige Spiranac recently found herself being a victim of an online scam. However, the timing of this situation seems cruel. The golf influencer recently shared the death of her pet dog, Niko, who passed away on March 5. However, instead of being allowed to grieve in peace, she's now dealing with a scammer who is using her account to ask for money as a donation.

Taking to X on March 6, Spiranac alerted her followers that someone had been impersonating her online, asking for donations for her late pet. She didn't mince her words while calling out the scam, urging everyone to report the fake account.

“I can’t believe I even have to write this. Someone is pretending to be me online and asking people to donate money to a fund for my dog who just died. It’s a scam. Please do not donate. Block and report. Thank you!” Spiranac posted.

Previously, Spiranac also thanked her fans on X for supporting her in this moment of grief, writing:

"Just wanted to thank everyone for the support I received yesterday the kind wishes means so much to me and my family. Niko was such a special pup," Spiranac wrote.

The revelation sparked outrage among fans, with many offering their condolences while condemning those trying to extract money from her tragedy. Additionally, Spiranac will join the 2025 Creator Classic's broadcast team. In 2024's inaugural event, Spiranac secured a ninth-place finish. Besides that, Spiranac just made a splash at the NFL Combine.

Paige Spiranac may be known for her golf content, but recently, she tried her hand at playing NFL football. A video of her participating in various drills, such as passing and sprinting, was shared on social media platforms, including X. The video opens with a slow-motion shot of her walking backward. Additionally, Spiranac is part of Netflix's Full Swing season 3.

Paige Spiranac's humorous take on Bryson DeChambeau in Netflix's Full Swing

The new season of Netflix's Full Swing, which premiered on February 25, 2025, offers behind-the-scenes access to famous golfers. Meanwhile, in the official trailer, Paige Spiranac candidly remarks:

"I was one of Bryson DeChambeau's biggest haters," Spiranac said.

Beyond her commentary on DeChambeau, Spiranac reconnects with childhood friend and U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark in episode 5, Two Tickets to Paris. Reflecting on their friendship over the years, she notes:

"A lot of people don't know this, but we're both from Colorado. We grew up playing junior golf together, and now we're here," Spiranac said.

Added to that, Full Swing features a long list of golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Socttie Scheffler. Given her popularity, Paige Spiranac enjoys a massive fan following of 4 million on Instagram.

