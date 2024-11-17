“Paradise found”: Amanda Balionis posts pictures from her latest beach outing

On social media, Amanda Balionis is a very popular name among golf fans. The CBS Sports PGA Tour reporter boasts 320k followers on Instagram, and she regularly stays in touch with her followers through Instagram stories and posts.

In one such Instagram stories post, Balionis shared an image from her beach outing. The image shared by Balionis sees her sitting on a beach chair and capturing the image of the sea and the sand. A man, along with his horse, can also be seen in the photo.

Balionis captioned the image and wrote:

“Paradise found”

You can check out Balionis' Instagram stories post below:

Amanda Balionis' Instagram Stories [Image Credits: Instagram - @balionis]

Apart from sharing images of herself and her vacation on Instagram, Balionis is also known to share pictures of dogs as she is an avid lover of them. She often shares images of these dogs in an attempt to help them find shelter. She also has a charity organization for dogs called 'Puppies and Golf.'

In 2020, Balionis, during an interview with Golf Digest, explained the role of her friend in the creation of the charity organization.

"A friend of mine owns an apparel company called 'Puppies Make Me Happy,' and I thought, 'Why don’t we do a ‘Puppies and Golf’ shirt?' We’ll have all the proceeds go to K9s for Warriors, so even if I can’t physically be volunteering, it’s still a great way to give back and, more importantly, spread awareness about this national organization," Amanda Balionis said.

The idea came to Balionis when she was working with Callaway. The prominent journalist credited her former employers for supporting her as they contributed to her charity.

Amanda Balionis played junior golf back in the day

In Amanda Balionis' career as a sports journalist, she has donned many hats. While golf fans best know her as a PGA Tour reporter for CBS Sports, she has also covered college football and the National Football League. However, apart from that, Balionis was also an athlete back in the day.

In an interview with Golf Digest from 2020, she revealed she used to play junior golf. However, she also said that she picked another sport later and mentioned the reason behind it. Balionis said:

“I played junior golf for a few years; my parents loved playing with me, but the minute I had to carry my own bag and walk nine holes by myself, I was like, 'Eh, you know what, I’m gonna go join the swim team.'"

Apart from her junior golf days, Balionis, later in her life, was also seen playing golf. While she has competed in the sport due to charity reasons, she also went head-to-head with Hally Leadbetter on the Golf Digest YouTube channel. This match was a 3-hole match and was held at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.

