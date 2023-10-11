Parsons Xtreme Golf congratulates Luke List in a fascinating manner after his Sanderson Farms triumph

Luke List won in a dramatic fashion at the Sanderson Farms Championship after winning a five-man playoff. In the first five-man playoff since 2021, List delivered at the right moment, holing a 45-foot birdie on the 18th hole.

He beat the likes of Scott Stallings, Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg and Henrik Norlander to win his second PGA Tour title. List had previously won the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open in a similar fashion. Speaking about his win, he said via the BBC:

"It's been a full rollercoaster, but I thought I played well all day and just hung in there. I didn't think it was gonna be enough, but here we are."

To celebrate his victory, Parsons Xtreme Golf took out a full page ad on USA Today. Luke List is signed with PXG and also uses their equipment.

Speaking after his win at the Farmers Insurance Open, List said:

"I am so grateful to be surrounded by so many fantastic partners, especially PXG. The PXG team has really taken the time to make sure I have the tools and support I need to perform at the highest level in professional golf.”

Luke List celebrates incredible win after five-man playoff at Sanderson Farms Championship

Luke List's day 1 started off on a relatively strong note, after he finished his first day off with a score of 66, holing three birdies on the back nine. He continued his consistent run, holing four birdies on the back nine on day 2 and, once again, finishing with a score of 66.

As he made a birdie in the final playoff, the emotions were unstoppable.

“I think all my emotion kind of came out after that putt, and then it was just shock, really, still. But to have them there means everything. The last one my son was a little smaller, and he's starting to get into golf a little bit. But just my wife, she's incredible, and her steadiness and perseverance to keep me level and positive is a job in itself."

Ludvig Aberg, on the other hand, settled for second position at the Sanderson Farms Open after a successful week at the 2023 Ryder Cup.