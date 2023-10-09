“I’m gonna go win one of these fall events” - Luke List made a prediction and delivered a victory at Sanderson Farms Championship

Luke List won his second PGA Tour title at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday, October 8. The American golfer made a birdie putt from 45 feet in a playoff to win the title.

However, the golfer had already predicted his victory a week before the tournament. Luke List's wife Chloe celebrated his win and said that the golfer told him about the game.

In a conversation with the PGA Tour journalist, Chloe said:

"It's phenomenal. Last week, Luke was like I'm so excited, I'm gonna go win one of these fall events. He was like I'm finally feeling good, I'm playing well and then (he won)."

Luke List started his game on Thursday, October 5 and made a bogey on the first hole followed by two birdies on the next two holes. He started the game on the tenth hole and added three more birdies on the front nine and a bogey on the last hole of the first half. He carded three birdies on the back nine to score 66.

The American golfer started the second round again with a birdie on the first hole. He made a second birdie on the next hole. He carded three birdies and one bogey on the first nine holes of the second day and added four birdies on the last nine holes to score 66.

In the third round, Luke List made four birdies and settled for a score of 68 and started the fourth round with a bogey on the second hole and added a birdie on the third hole.

He carded four birdies and three bogeys in the final round to settle for a total of 18-under-par 270. He finished in a tie with Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg, Scott Stallings and Henrik Norlander. He made a birdie putt in a playoff to win the PGA Tour event.

"It's been a full roller coaster"- Luke List talks about his victory at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship witnessed an incredible five-man playoff on Sunday when Luke List had a most unlikely victory at the PGA Tour event.

Speaking about the playoffs, Luke List said (via PGA Tour):

"It's been a full roller coaster. I hung in there. I didn't think it was going to be enough, but here we are. It's been a crazy 20 minutes."

As he made a birdie in the playoffs, his wife and kids started celebrating his incredible win. It was an emotional moment for the golfer to be around with his family.

“I think all my emotion kind of came out after that putt, and then it was just shock, really, still. But to have them there means everything. The last one my son was a little smaller and he's starting to get into golf a little bit. But just my wife, she's incredible, and her steadiness and perseverance to keep me level and positive is a job in itself," Luke said.

“It’s just tough sometimes backing myself, and she's always got my back. It was really special having her and my kids here," he added.

Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg settled for second position at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in a tie with Ben Griffin, Scott Stallings and Henrik Norlander.