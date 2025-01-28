"Pat fell hard";"He sucks at golf!!": Fans make fun of Pat Perez becoming golf commentator

Pat Perez will be ditching the golf clubs for a mic in the upcoming LIV Golf season. The former 4Aces GC golfer will be joining the league as a golf commentator this year.

The news of Perez joining the broadcast team comes as LIV Golf will begin its new multi-year partnership with FOX Sports in the coming season. The Saudi-backed circuit took to their social media to make the announcement of Perez's shift, from the 4Aces GC to the broadcast team. The caption mentioned what the golfer's new role would be:

"From the course to the booth. Pat Perez is shifting from player to on-course analyst for the 2025 season and will also be involved in pre- and post-round coverage as LIV Golf enters the first year of its multi-year partnership with FOX Sports."

The post also contained Pat Perez's statement about taking on this new role. The 49-year-old said:

"I am full-steam on this thing. I am really excited to do it. It's a perfect mid-life restart for me."

The announcement has garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some welcomed the news, others felt Perez had bowed out of the course because of his underwhelming form lately.

"Not surprising. He sucks at golf!!" noted one fan.

"Pat fell off hard" wrote another.

"Polite way to describe being fired" one fan left a scathing remark.

However, several other fans showed their excitement in the comment section. They believed Pat Perez's expertise in the sport would give commentary a good lift.

"He will do a good job...good talker...knows the game and the issues," one fan said.

"Congrats Pat, will miss watching you play, but sure looking forward to hearing your commentary," another added.

"Such great news. The commentary really needs to lift and PP will be awesome for that." one fan wrote.

The 2025 LIV Golf season will begin from February 6th, 2025 in Riyadh. It will be interesting to see Perez take on the role of a broadcaster in the upcoming season.

Pat Perez will bring in a "player's perspective" in his new broadcasting role at LIV Golf

Pat Perez (Source: Getty)

Pat Perez has been a part of LIV Golf ever since its inception in 2022. He will be seen in a new avatar as an analyst this season. The past two years on the league had been lacklustre for the golfer and he is welcoming the change as a "restart" in his life.

Perez talked about taking on this new role via The Mirror US.

"I've always been more of a team-type person. That's my kind of vibe. My thing is to build up the players. There's so much talent in the league, top to bottom."

He added:

"Basically, help our fans by giving them the player's perspective. I thought I'd still be playing but now I'm focused on the TV thing."

LIV Golf previously had a deal with The CW to be their US broadcaster. However, now Fox News will be their new broadcast partner and will air every event of the league, right from their season-opener in Riyadh next week.

