Patrick Cantlay and fellow players initiate talks with Yasir Al-Rumayyan for golf unification, according to reports

Patrick Cantlay recently confirmed that he and some other players will be meeting PIF Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan to discuss the future of golf, according to reports. The discussion comes amidst increasing pressure about the completion of the framework agreement between the PIF and the PGA Tour.

According to Jamie Weir, Sky Sports' golf reporter, Patrick Cantlay revealed that he would be going to meet Al-Rumayyan. Speaking about it, Weir explained:

"Patrick Cantlay revealed after his run yesterday, he's on the PGA Tour policy board, that he and a number of other players are meeting Yasir Al-Rumayyan- the Chairman of the Saudi Arabian PIF. They are meeting him today just to see what his ideas are going forward."

Patrick Cantlay said that he is not expecting it to be a huge meeting from which a lot will come out. However, they expect to meet and just start talking to figure out what exactly the future holds. Weir also pointed out that the likes of Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm missing from the Players Championship have affected the fans and the game in a negative way.

Patrick Cantlay divulges about meeting with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, advancing talks about the future of golf

Cantlay recently himself spoke about being a member of the PGA Tour policy board, and the part that it plays in advancing the future of golf. Cantlay said via Golf Magic:

"Well, I’ve gotta hear out what they have to say, and I will always do my best to represent the entire membership whenever I am in a meeting in that capacity. I think more information is always better."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan also spoke about increasing the frequency and pace of talks with the PIF. The SSG recently invested $3 billion in PGA Tour Enterprises. With the new investment, there was doubt whether the talks with the PIF would continue.

However, Monahan said that there would be no change in the existing plan to finish a framework agreement. The framework agreement between the two parties was expected to be completed by December 31st, 2023. However, the deadline has been pushed, and the agreement is now expected to be completed by the 2024 Masters.