Patrick Cantlay and his fiance Nikki Guidish set to tie the knot in Italy 

The Ryder Cup might have ended in disappointment for Team USA, but Patrick Cantlay will keep aside the drama to tie the knot with his fiance Nikki Guidish on Monday (October 2).

Guidish and Patrick Cantlay made their relationship public in 2021 and got engaged in 2022. Since going public, Guidish has often accompanied Cantlay on the PGA Tour and other tournaments. She was present at the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup as well.

The couple will hope to look past the drama of the weekend and enjoy their wedding day. Cantlay found himself amidst controversy as rumours started spreading about a possible rift in the US team over the payment of athletes for the Ryder Cup.

Patrick Cantlay questioned why athletes were not being paid to participate and play in Rome and refused to wear a cap in order to express his dissatisfaction as reports suggested. The taunts from the home crowd also eventually led to a heated conversation between Rory McIlroy and Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava.

Patrick Cantlay lashes out at the media for spreading "outright lies"

The tension at the end of day 2 also saw extra security for Cantlay on the last day of the Ryder Cup, when he played his singles match. Cantlay, however, dismissed the rumours as 'outright lies' and lashed out at the media for causing this controversy.

"It's totally false - it couldn't be further from the truth,' Cantlay told NBC. "There hasn't been one word of that all week. The US team has been close all week. It's just outright lies.'"

He won his singles match over Justin Rose on the last day, helping bring up the US team's score.

Anyway, putting aside the chaos, Patrick Cantlay will hope to enjoy his wedding with Nikki Guidish.

Guidish is a 31-year-old pharmacist and former fitness model. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree from the University of South Florida in 2018. Guidish graduated from Gulf Coast High School in Naples, and was a volleyball player in high school.

The couple got engaged in November 2022 in Napa, California, as Cantlay proposed to her when they were out for a wine tasting with fellow golfer Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya Lowe. Now, they will tie the knot almost a year later.