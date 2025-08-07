Patrick Cantlay gets ready to ‘kickoff a playoff run’ ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 

Patrick Cantlay shared his excitement about competing in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The American golfer has secured his spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after finishing in the top 70 in the PGA Tour's season standings. The first of three playoff events will start this week in Memphis.Cantlay is preparing for the event and shared an Instagram post expressing his excitement for the tournament. He posted a short video of himself practicing the game and wrote:&quot;Ready to kick off a playoff run here in Memphis this week. @fedexchamp&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatrick Cantlay is looking forward to breaking his three-year-long winless streak on the PGA Tour. He last won the BMW Championship on the Tour in 2022 and has struggled to clinch a title on the circuit since.He came close to victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023 but lost in a playoff against Lucas Glover. Cantlay has won three FedEx Cup Playoffs events, the BMW Championship twice (2021 and 2022), and the Tour Championship in 2021. He is aiming for his first win at the St. Jude Championship and his ninth on the Tour this week.This season on the PGA Tour, Patrick Cantlay had amazing finishes, including a T5 at the Genesis Invitational and The American Express, a T4 at the Truist Championship, and a T12 at the Travelers Championship. However, in his last outing at The Open, he missed the cut after carding two rounds of 73 and 72.What are Patrick Cantlay's odds of winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship?Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)With odds of +3500, Patrick Cantlay is one of the favorites for the event. This week's field includes only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings. Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite with odds of +280, followed by Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.Here are the odds for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship (via CBS Sports):Scottie Scheffler +280Xander Schauffele +1800Matt Fitzpatrick +2200Tommy Fleetwood +2500Justin Thomas +2500Viktor Hovland +2800Aaron Rai +3000Ludvig Åberg +3000Russell Henley +3000Hideki Matsuyama +3200Collin Morikawa +3300Patrick Cantlay +3500Ben Griffin +4000Sepp Straka +4000Sam Burns +4000Cameron Young +4000Corey Conners +4000Chris Gotterup +4500Jordan Spieth +4500Harris English +4500Keegan Bradley +4500J.T. Poston +5000J.J. Spaun +5000Daniel Berger +5000Robert MacIntyre +5000Maverick McNealy +5000Wyndham Clark +5500Shane Lowry +5500Kurt Kitayama +6000Jake Knapp +6500Harry Hall +6500Akshay Bhatia +7000Denny McCarthy +7000Jason Day +7500Rickie Fowler +8000Ryan Gerard +8500Nick Taylor +9000Si Woo Kim +9000Lucas Glover +9000