  Patrick Cantlay gets ready to 'kickoff a playoff run' ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 

Patrick Cantlay gets ready to ‘kickoff a playoff run’ ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 07, 2025 06:26 GMT
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Cantlay shared his excitement about competing in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The American golfer has secured his spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after finishing in the top 70 in the PGA Tour's season standings. The first of three playoff events will start this week in Memphis.

Cantlay is preparing for the event and shared an Instagram post expressing his excitement for the tournament. He posted a short video of himself practicing the game and wrote:

"Ready to kick off a playoff run here in Memphis this week. @fedexchamp"
Patrick Cantlay is looking forward to breaking his three-year-long winless streak on the PGA Tour. He last won the BMW Championship on the Tour in 2022 and has struggled to clinch a title on the circuit since.

He came close to victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023 but lost in a playoff against Lucas Glover. Cantlay has won three FedEx Cup Playoffs events, the BMW Championship twice (2021 and 2022), and the Tour Championship in 2021. He is aiming for his first win at the St. Jude Championship and his ninth on the Tour this week.

This season on the PGA Tour, Patrick Cantlay had amazing finishes, including a T5 at the Genesis Invitational and The American Express, a T4 at the Truist Championship, and a T12 at the Travelers Championship. However, in his last outing at The Open, he missed the cut after carding two rounds of 73 and 72.

What are Patrick Cantlay's odds of winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)

With odds of +3500, Patrick Cantlay is one of the favorites for the event. This week's field includes only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings. Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite with odds of +280, followed by Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Here are the odds for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship (via CBS Sports):

  • Scottie Scheffler +280
  • Xander Schauffele +1800
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2500
  • Justin Thomas +2500
  • Viktor Hovland +2800
  • Aaron Rai +3000
  • Ludvig Åberg +3000
  • Russell Henley +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3200
  • Collin Morikawa +3300
  • Patrick Cantlay +3500
  • Ben Griffin +4000
  • Sepp Straka +4000
  • Sam Burns +4000
  • Cameron Young +4000
  • Corey Conners +4000
  • Chris Gotterup +4500
  • Jordan Spieth +4500
  • Harris English +4500
  • Keegan Bradley +4500
  • J.T. Poston +5000
  • J.J. Spaun +5000
  • Daniel Berger +5000
  • Robert MacIntyre +5000
  • Maverick McNealy +5000
  • Wyndham Clark +5500
  • Shane Lowry +5500
  • Kurt Kitayama +6000
  • Jake Knapp +6500
  • Harry Hall +6500
  • Akshay Bhatia +7000
  • Denny McCarthy +7000
  • Jason Day +7500
  • Rickie Fowler +8000
  • Ryan Gerard +8500
  • Nick Taylor +9000
  • Si Woo Kim +9000
  • Lucas Glover +9000
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
