Patrick Cantlay gives the ‘perfect answer’ on becoming a smarter player - “I've been working with a stats team”

Patrick Cantlay provided an interesting answer on his journey towards becoming a smarter player during his recent pre-tournament press conference at The Players Championship. The American professional golfer revealed his dependence on a dedicated statistics team and how he uses data to shape his strategy for each event.

When the moderator inquired about his approach to becoming a smarter player, Cantlay disclosed that while it's uncertain if it's the smartest method, utilizing databases for decision-making has provided him with the greatest chances for success in recent years.

Patrick Cantlay said:

“I'm not sure I have the perfect answer. But I've been working with a stats team for a number of years, and so the way I think about it, the more decisions I can make that are reinforced by the stats, as long as I feel comfortable with the shot, I'm just gaining incrementally every time I make those decisions.”

He further elaborated:

“I'm not sure if that's the smart way to go about it or not all the time, but trying to make the most data-based decisions over and over and over again to give myself the best opportunity to succeed, that's really how I think about it.”

Moreover, the eight-time PGA Tour champion also admitted that sometimes diverging from his plans becomes the core of his weekly game strategy. For the uninitiated, Patrick Cantlay is currently at the TPC Sawgrass for the upcoming Players Championship, scheduled to take place from March 14 to 17.

Which golfers are participating in the Players Championship other than Patrick Cantlay?

This year, The Players Championship boasts a formidable lineup with some of the most prominent names in the field including Patrick Cantlay. Notably, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy are set to compete in the tournament.

Additionally, an impressive contingent of 46 players from the top 50 in the world rankings will be among the 144-player field.

Here are the names of golfers participating in the upcoming Players Championship:

Ludvig Åberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris