Patrick Cantlay makes big revelation about fans’ tee-offs comments at events

Patrick Cantlay is currently at the 2025 Travelers Championship. In a recent ASAP Sports interview, Cantlay said that he doesn't notice what fans shout after teeing off. He said that he's more focused on his game. He was asked about the random or loud things fans often yell during tournaments.

This also happened at the 2023 Masters Championship. Cantlay was paired with Viktor Hovland during the final round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National. They took nearly 4 hours and 50 minutes to finish. Even his fellow golfer, Brooks Koepka, said the group was slow. TV analyst, including Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart, also criticised his pace. Here's a part of Cantlay's Asap sports interview.

"Q. Over the years, a lot of fans after tee-offs have said a lot of random things out there. What are your thoughts on that,t or are you just too locked in when you're out there?

PATRICK CANTLAY: Yeah, I don't hear too much of it. I'm sure they are, but when I'm out there, I'm just so focused on the golf."

The same year, at the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, fans again made comments on Cantlay's speed. After he made a hole-in-one during the second round on April 14, 2023, Cantlay even joked about this on social media.

In September 2023, during the Ryder Cup in Rome, Cantlay was the only team USA player not wearing a cap. After which, he faced criticism from fans. Apart from that, let's look at Cantlay's performance at the ongoing Travelers Championship.

Patrick Cantlay faced a windy atmosphere at the 2025 Travelers Championship

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Held at TPC River Highlands, Patrick Cantlay faced damp conditions and windy weather. Players like Scottie Scheffler and Austin Eckroat carded 8-under 62 to take the lead in the 2025 Travelers Championship.

However, on Friday, a strong northwest wind blew at around 20 mph, with gusts reaching nearly 40 mph. Patrick Cantlay teed off at 8:50 a.m., after shooting 67 on Thursday. On the par-5 13th hole, where his shot spun back into the water. It turned into a double bogey, still finishing at a solid 68. Reflecting on that, Cantlay said:

"It was a grind out there with the wind the way it was. The golf course plays really hard when it's blowing 20. I thought I played well. All in all, a good round."

Cantlay first played at the Travelers Championship in 2011, as an amateur after receiving a sponsor's exemption. That year, he shot a 60 in the second round. This year marked Patrick Cantlay's 10th appearance at TPC River Highlands. This year, the winner will get $3.6 million, and the total prize purse is $20 million.

